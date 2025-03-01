Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs gives 4-word reaction to Lauren Boebert's claim of Donald Trump's LA wildfires contribution

Besides using her expertise to address matters from the tennis world, Serena Williams' ex-coach has also been vocal about her stance against Donald Trump. The WTA ex-pro recently came across a video in which US Representative Lauren Boebert applauded the President's efforts to take control over the disastrous LA Wildfire. Amid this, the Australian didn't walk off without sharing her views.

Los Angeles experienced disastrous wildfires that scorched over 27,000 acres in January 2025. This led to the evacuation of more than 100,000 residents. Driven by hurricane-strength Santa Ana winds, the fires devastated communities including Pacific Palisades, Altadena, and Pasadena, resulting in at least 29 fatalities and the destruction of over 16,000 structures. In response to this, Governor Gavin Newsom has requested nearly $40 billion in federal disaster funding to aid recovery efforts.

US representative Lauren Boebert was recently seen backing the President Donald Trump, claiming that his efforts led to the rapid control of the latest disaster. According to her, the President's decision to release water from the reservoirs acted as a key control method.

Serena Williams' ex-coach appeared to be directly against the claim and took to her Threads account to criticize the representative on her statement:

"She’s really not smart," Stubbs wrote on Threads.

Rennae Stubbs has been against Donald Trump for a long time. The WTA ex-pro, besides denying claims of his impact on the LA wildfires, has also opposed him in various other decisions.

Serena Williams' ex-coach slams the President's decision to crown a podcaster as FBI deputy director

Rennae Stubbs at the 2022 US Open - Day 5 - Source: Getty

Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs was shocked to learn that Donald Trump appointed someone with no prior FBI experience as the new Deputy director. While this was the second time he made such a move, the Australian ex-pro didn't back down from venting out her frustration over the act.

Former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino was chosen by U.S. President Donald Trump to be the deputy director of the FBI. Bongino once ran for office but didn’t win. He instead became well-known as a conservative commentator with TV shows and a popular podcast. Trump announced the decision on Sunday night on his Truth Social platform, calling Bongino a man who deeply loves the country. He said this was great news for law enforcement and justice in America.

However, Rennae Stubbs didn't appear to be satisfied with anything that the President announced.

"This is getting ridiculous!!!!" she wrote, on her Instagram story.

Rennae Stubbs' Instagram Story

Ever since her coaching stint with WTA star Karolina Pliskova ended in 2019, Rennae Stubbs has been closely working with sports media platforms to extend her views and expertise on different matters of tennis. However, she currently has no contact with the sport as a coach.

