Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs makes feelings clear on 'inappropriate & traumatizing' anti-doping update from ITIA

Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs reacted to the International Tennis Integrity Agency's (ITIA) update about players having to shower in front of a chaperone. The former doubles champion stated that the rule has been in place for years and agreed that it is "inappropriate" and "traumatizing."

The ITIA recently faced criticism after issuing a reminder about anti-doping procedures, stating that players selected for testing must remain "in full view" of a chaperone, even if they choose to shower first. This policy was shared by Jon Wertheim on X.

Former British player and Andy Murray's ex-coach Mark Petchey labeled it "unacceptable," while others, including former Australian doubles champion Stubbs, noted the rule is longstanding.

"We always have had to shower with the door open. The drug testing people were with us every minute from the moment we walked off court including watching us shower. I don’t know what they’re putting this out now," Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs wrote.

An X account responded to Stubbs and added:

"That’s not only inappropriate but also traumatizing,"

In response, the Australian-American agreed.

"Yes but it was what it was," she added.

Serena Williams' ex-coach believes tennis is the most tested sport in the world when it comes to doping

Rennae Stubbs watches Serena Williams play at the 2022 US Open - Source: Getty

While discussing Jannik Sinner's acceptance of a three-month ban due to failed doping tests, Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs claimed on her podcast that tennis was the most tested sport.

"For me it is the most tested sport in the world... I talk to WNBA and NBA players and they’re like they never get tested, ever. And they’re an Olympic sport. They never get tested unless it’s like literally going into the Olympics," Stubbs said (via the Tennis Gazette).

In recent months, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) has been involved in high-profile doping cases concerning top-ranked players Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek.

Sinner, the World No. 1, tested positive twice in March 2024 for an illegal substance. The ITIA and an Independent Tribunal gave him a "no fault or negligence" verdict after his explanation was accepted. However, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) appealed this decision. In February 2025, Sinner accepted a three-month ban in a settlement with WADA.

Swiatek, a five-time Grand Slam champion, tested positive for trimetazidine (TMZ), in August 2024. She attributed the positive result to contamination from melatonin supplements she took for jet lag and sleep issues. The ITIA accepted her explanation and imposed a one-month suspension.

