ITIA lands in controversy after 'insane' anti-doping update requiring tennis players to shower under chaperone supervision

The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) came under fire from fans after it released an anti-doping update that required players to shower under the supervision of a chaperone. Many fans felt the wording of the statement could have been better.

Ad

Tennis has faced several controversies over the years due to doping. However, the latest issues are some of the biggest. In March 2024, World No. 1 Jannik Sinner failed multiple doping tests, but when the news was made public in August, the ITIA gave the Italian a clean chit.

The organization was criticized as many felt stricter actions were needed at the time. Just months later, news about Iga Swiatek failing a doping test also came out, and she accepted a one-month ban.

Ad

Trending

In the wake of these cases, the ITIA has recently issued a controversial update to its anti-doping policy regarding post-match showering. While acknowledging that skipping a shower could negatively impact a player's "health and wellbeing," the agency clarified that showering is "not an entitlement."

Players who choose to shower before providing a doping sample must remain "in full view of the chaperone observing them at all times." The ITIA emphasized that any failure to do so "will be taken extremely seriously," sparking criticism over the wording and privacy implications of the policy online.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Lmaoooooooooo what is the point of doing all this when yall left everyone with a Positive test get away with a slap on the wrist," one fan wrote.

"I’m sure no one will be watching Jannik," another fan wrote.

Here are some more fan reactions to ITIA's recent update.

"This is actually crazy wording, like WTF," one fan wrote.

Ad

"Absolutely insane wording…I feel like there’s at least a handful of ways to write this statement in more clear terms and not as gd weird," another fan commented.

"Tennis drug testing protocols are so absurd. This is an actual statement from an actual agency. It’s sad to see how far behind the sport is," yet another fan added.

Ad

Andy Murray's ex-coach makes feelings known about ITIA's latest anti-doping update

Andy Murray and Mark Petchey at the 2021 US Open - Source: Getty

Tennis insider Jon Wertheim shared the image of the anti-doping update from the ITIA, and Andy Murray's ex-coach Mark Petchey reacted to it, writing:

Ad

"This is unacceptable."

Expand Tweet

Ad

In 2024, World No. 1s Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek faced doping allegations, with the ITIA overseeing the investigations. The cases, though unrelated, stirred debate over anti-doping procedures.

Sinner tested positive for clostebol twice in March. He said the substance came from a cream his physiotherapist used for a skin issue. Initially cleared by an independent tribunal citing “no fault or negligence,” Sinner later accepted a three-month ban after WADA appealed the ruling.

Swiatek’s positive test involved trimetazidine. She attributed the result to a contaminated melatonin supplement and received a one-month suspension from the ITIA. WADA reviewed the decision but did not appeal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aliasgar Ayaz An Economics Honours graduate, Ali has attained a degree of Master's in Sports Management at IISM, Mumbai. He is a sports enthusiast who started working as a content writer in 2019. As of now, he plies his trade as a tennis content writer at Sportskeeda. Know More