Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs shares her fury at Donald Trump administration as ICE raids continue against immigrant workers

Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs lashed out at Donald Trump's administration for the increased detention of immigrants by the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency. The former Australian tennis player shared her thoughts on detention of immigrants through an Instagram story.

Stubbs, who has been a regular critic of the Trump government and their policies, shed light on the issues that have been occurring in the imposition of the deportation policy, due to the steep increase in the arrests of immigrants with pending charges, who have not yet known to have been convicted of any crimes. However, the Homeland Security and the White House officials claim that they have been strictly adhering to arresting 'criminals' and 'criminal illegal aliens.'

The former Australian pro took to her Instagram stories to take a jab at the Trump administration on his latest modification to pause ICE raids and arrests in the agricultural industry, hotels and restaurants, and wrote:

"Has anyone seen ICE at any of Trump's golf courses or hotels??? Asking for all hard working immigrants.."

She further shared a clip of a Trump voter and business owner, who complained about Trump detaining a third of his employees.

"I want to strangle people like this! Like wtf did u think this racist administration was going to do! Read project 2025 people! ITS HAPPENING! And he only cares cause his business is now F-ed!" she shared.

Screenshots via @rennaestubbs on Instagram dated June 14, 2025

Rennae Stubbs has been a long-time critic of the current US President, often expressing her views about his policies on social medai. She recently made a scathing remark on Trump's claims about Canada's trading deficit.

Rennae Stubbs on Donald Trump's claims on Canada

Rennae Stubbs at an event - Image Source: Getty

Rennae Stubbs questioned Donald Trump for his $200 billion subsidy claims on Canada after the latter's recent meeting to discuss US-Canada relations. His claims angered the former tennis pro as he insisted that the country had a huge trade deficit.

To this, Stubbs replied, asking fans not to blindly trust him and instead use fact-checkers and AI to verify his faulty claims.

"I wish people would just use ChatGPT to fact check the president on a regular basis. For example he said America subsidizes Canada $200 billion!!! Put this into chat gpt. “How much does the US subsidize Canada” see what it spits back out!," she said.

On the tennis front, Stubbs recently also made her feelings known on Aryna Sabalenka making controversial remarks on Coco Gauff after her loss at the finals of the 2025 French Open.

