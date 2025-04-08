Serena Williams’ ex-coach Rennae Stubbs shuts down controversial claim that nobody is ‘born’ gay

Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs clapped back at a controversial take about nobody being "born" gay. Stubbs has been in a same-sex relationship with Eden Bruce for over six years.

Former World No. 1 doubles player, Stubbs, is quite vocal when it comes to sharing her political opinions on social media. Recently, on Threads, she came across a controversial take where the handle claimed that specific events in a human's life turn them gay instead of being born gay. They wrote:

"Nobody was born GAY! Something turned you GAY in your life. Being touched , didn’t like the way the opposite gender treated your favorite parent , or just got hurt real bad by a relationship and thought the same gender would understand you better. Didn’t want kids Or mentally you just checked out!"

The 54-year-old Australian-American was unimpressed by the comment. She responded to it by writing:

"Well this is the dummest thing I’ve read today! And that’s saying a lot!"

Stubbs is a six-time Grand Slam champion. She won the women's and the mixed doubles titles at the 2000 Australian Open and the 2001 US Open. Moreover, she won the women's doubles event at Wimbledon in 2001 and 2004.

She reached the World No. 1 ranking in doubles in 2000. Later, Stubbs continued her involvement in tennis by guiding the likes of Serena Williams and Eugenie Bouchard.

Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs came out as a lesbian in 2006

Rennae Stubbs watches on as Serena Williams plays at the 2022 US Open - Source: Getty

Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs, former world No. 1 in doubles, made headlines in 2006 when she publicly came out as gay in an interview with the Sydney Morning Herald. She had her first lesbian encounter at the age of 25.

"I always say to my friends, 'wouldn't it be great if everybody who was gay said they were? If we said, February 21, or whatever, this is the coming out day'. It would be phenomenal."

Further, Stubbs also spoke about visibility in tennis. She explained that she no longer hides her identity and that within the tennis world, most people are already aware of who is gay. She expressed a desire for more public conversations around it, hoping people would understand that many of the athletes they admire are part of the LGBTQ+ community.

Currently, she has been in a relationship with Eden Bruce for over six years. The couple often shares sweet glimpses of their life on social media.

