Serena Williams' ex-coach reveals father Richard's 'brutal' money borrowing habit

Serena Williams' childhood coach Rick Macci recently unveiled a "brutal" habit of her father Richard. The renowned mentor mentioned Richard Williams' consistent habit of borrowing small amounts of money like $5 or $10. His hilarious admission ended with a cheeky demand of deserving the Hall of Fame to cope with this annoying behavior.

Richard Williams sought professional coaching for his daughters, Venus and Serena in 1991. The hunt for a coach led them to none other than Rick Macci. Macci first observed the sisters while they were practicing at a public park in Compton, California. He eventually recognized their exceptional competitive spirit and athleticism during point play. He then coached them at his tennis academy in Florida from 1991 to 1995.

Venus and Serena Williams' former coach Rick Macci recently delved into Richards' consistent habit of borrowing cheddar. Making the hilarious admission on social media platform X, the renowned coach also unveiled the cheeky reason that Richard provided on being asked why he keeps repeating the same ask.

"Richard Cunning Compton Comedian always borrowed money. Five dollars here/ there. BRUTAL! After 6 months I asked why do you ask for cheddar. He said were a team and we work together! I should be in the HALL OF FAME just putting up with this guy," he wrote, along with tagging Venus and Serena Williams as a reminder.

Serena Williams marked an end to her professional career in 2022, with 23 Major titles under her belt. Venus, on the other hand, still continues to be a part of the sport as the younger one asked her to not quit yet. Her last appearance was recorded at the Miami Open back in 2024 where she faced an opening-round exit against Diana Schnaider.

Serena Williams addresses the downside of her unmatched success

Serena Williams at the Business Leaders Speak At FII Institute's Annual FII Priority Conference - Source: Getty

Serena Williams recently addressed the negative aspect of her commendable success in the business world. During her appearance at a WYN Beauty event, the former WTA star highlighted how she misses her family and has a strong urge to consistently be with them.

Serena Williams launched WYN Beauty in April 2024 intending to create high-performance, inclusive makeup suitable for active lifestyles. The former pro developed products that cater to diverse needs by analysing her own challenges in finding makeup that matched her skin tone.

While addressing her journey to build a top-notch beauty brand, the 23-time Grand Slam champion highlighted how the unmatched success forces her to keep away from her loved ones.

"It costs a lot. I'm here without my kids, and that's a big cost for me. I love being with them, and they love being with me. But every choice comes with a trade-off," she told People.com (via Marca).

Currently aged 43, Serena Williams often shares adorable moments with her daughters Olympia and Adira. As she manages WYN Beauty and her firm Serena Ventures simultaneously, her statement justifies the difficulty in sparing enough time for her loved ones.

