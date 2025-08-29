Serena Williams' ex-coach shares his perspective on legend's comeback buzz after Novak Djokovic's bold challenge at US Open

Serena Williams' former coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, expressed how exciting it would be for the 23-time Grand Slam medalist to join Novak Djokovic on the tour after the Serb fueled comeback buzz at the 2025 US Open. The 24-time major titlist urged Williams' return after his opening round win in Flushing Meadows.Djokovic has shared a great bond of friendship with Serena Williams from their competitive days, as both sat at the top of the rankings for a record number of weeks. Williams retired in 2022 after winning 23 Grand Slam titles, an Olympic gold, and a career Golden Slam in both singles and doubles, and multiple records, while Djokovic, inarguably the most successful in men's tennis, continues his quest for the 25th major title.At the Flushing Meadows this year, the Serb threw a challenge to Williams for returning to the tour, believing that she wouldn't refuse the offer. Weighing in on that, the latter's ex-coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, felt that the Serb must have been feeling 'lonely' and the return of Serena Williams would make fans crazy. He also believed that Williams could still win if she resumed her career.&quot;I love this video of Novak. I mean, those guys recognize each other; the greats recognize the greats. He feels maybe a bit alone on tour without people from his generation who were at the top, and I think the fans would be crazy excited to see Serena back. We miss her on tour. She was so huge. She was such an attraction for everyone coming to watch her. She's been such an incredible champion, I mean, it's not crazy to think that she can come back and win. So I think for the fans it's the most exciting thing. I don't know if she plans to come back or not, but if she does, I think everybody's going to be extremely excited and will wonder can she.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMouratoglou further highlighted that players, after retirement, live a normal life without the adrenaline and emotional rollercoasters they’re used to. So, it will be exciting to see whether Williams still has the dominance she displayed before stepping away three years ago.Novak Djokovic once sought Serena Williams’ approval for his shot at the 2025 Miami OpenDjokovic and Williams at the 'Prelude To The Olympics': Cocktail - (Source: Getty)Novak Djokovic has had a decent 2025 season, reaching the semifinals of all the past three major tournaments. He also competed in a couple of other tour-level outings, like the Indian Wells, Madrid, and Miami Open. When he played Lorenzo Musetti in the pre-quarterfinals in Miami, his luminaries, Juan Del Potro and Serena Williams, supported him from the stands.Besides feeling excited, he also asked Williams whether his down-the-line passing shot was fine. Reflecting on the brief moment they shared, Djokovic later said:&quot;Actually, when I had that down-the-line passing shot, I pointed to her and asked her whether it was okay. She said, 'yeah, it was fine'. If Serena says it was fine, then it was amazing by everyone else's standards.&quot; (on-court interview)The 38-year-old will play Cameron Norrie in the third round of the US Open, slated for August 30, 2025.