"I'm not a fan" - Frustrated Novak Djokovic makes his feelings clear with weed smell at US Open

Novak Djokovic has shared his thoughts on the smell of marijuana around the venues at the US Open. Before his US Open run in the singles category, Djokovic competed at the US Open mixed doubles championships with Olga Danilovic.

The current World No. 7, Novak Djokovic, is widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time and has clinched 100 ATP singles titles, including 24 Majors.

In the mixed doubles category with Danilovic, he lost to Mirra Andreeva and Daniil Medvedev in the round of 16. In his US Open singles title run, he has defeated former World No. 48 Learner Tien and then Zachary Svajda so far.

A frustrated Djokovic recently reflected on his discomforting experience of the odor of marijuana across venues at the US Open.

"#Djokovic on the smell of marijuana: You can definitely feel it, it’s not like you can’t — actually, you feel it more than anywhere else! Some people are more bothered, some less. I’m not a fan of that smell either, actually stench. But it’s allowed here, and somehow you just have to accept it the way it is. You feel it everywhere, from practice to the match… That’s just how it is #USOpen," said Djokovic as per Sport Klub's Sasa Ozmo's recent X post.

Earlier, Novak Djokovic's 2025 Wimbledon Championship title run had come to an end with a semi-final round defeat to World No. 1, Jannik Sinner. In his third round at the US Open, he is set to compete against former World No. 8 Cameron Norrie.

Novak Djokovic reflects on his mindset to compete despite achieving a legendary status

Novak Djokovic at the 2025 US Open - Day 4 - Source: Getty

During his recent post-game press conference, Novak Djokovic revealed his champion mindset, highlighting his relentless drive to achieve more, even after cementing his legacy in the sport.

"There is always something to prove once you step out on the court. It's just is a question of perspective of understanding of what I've have been through achieved in the many years.... It's really about trying to make the most out of that day and win a tennis match. I still love the feeling of competition, the drive that I feel on the court," he mentioned via US Open Tennis Championships on YouTube (0:29 onwards)

In his prime, Djokovic had retained the No.1 rank in men's singles for 428 weeks. He has also achieved a career triple Grand Slam, among other historic feats.

