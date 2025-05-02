Serena Williams' ex-coach voices concern over Iga Swiatek's slump after Madrid Open loss to Coco Gauff

Serena Williams' ex-coach, Rick Macci, voiced concerns over Iga Swiatek's recent performances on clay after her loss to Coco Gauff in the Madrid Open semifinals. The Pole had never lost to the World No. 3 on clay but was brushed aside in their latest encounter.

On Thursday, May 1, Swiatek took on Gauff for the 15th time on the WTA Tour. The Pole had an 11-1 lead over the American before their 2024 WTA Finals encounter, but before the Madrid Open clash, Gauff narrowed the lead to 11-3.

On La Caja Majica clay, Swiatek was a favorite against Gauff, however, the American was clinical in a huge 6-1, 6-1 win. While Swiatek trailed 0-3 in the second set, she was spotted having a mental breakdown on her bench while covering her face with a towel.

This was a rare sight for the Pole who had dominated the tour on clay. Macci, the childhood coach of Serena Williams and Venus Williams, voiced his concerns but also his confidence in the World No. 2.

"Mentally at times Iga is different. You could count unforced errors on one hand and now it is both hands both feet. Before on the dirt everybody thought they had a chance for the W. Now they expect the W. But she can turn it around as she has championship DNA IN THE BACK POCKET," Macci wrote on X.

Swiatek won the Madrid Open, the Italian Open, and the French Open in 2024. She is defending an enormous 4000 points from these events and has already lost 610 points after her exit in Madrid.

The five-time Grand Slam champion last reached a final when she won the French Open in 2024. Her slump in form has been concerning and could lead to a further fall in rankings in the coming week.

"When doubt gets in your head your dead" - Serena Williams' ex-coach opens up on Iga Swiatek's mentality issues in recent times

Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff at the Madrid Open - Source: Getty

Rick Macci, former coach of Serena Williams and a veteran voice in the tennis world, shared an assessment of Iga Swiatek's current struggles following her loss to Coco Gauff at the Madrid Open. Emphasizing the mental aspect of Swiatek's dip in form, Macci suggested that her biggest opponent right now might be herself.

"Right now Iga mentally is playing Iga. When doubt gets in your head your dead. Her once strength has become her weakness. Even the matches she has been winning she is half of the champion we know. The mind control the body and once you lose your Feet you will visit Mr. Defeat," Macci wrote on X.

After her first win over Iga Swiatek on clay, Coco Gauff is set to take on Aryna Sabalenka in the final of the Madrid Open. The top seed took out in-form Elina Svitolina in the semifinal 6-3, 7-5. The women's singles final in Madrid will be played on Saturday, May 3.

