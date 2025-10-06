Serena Williams "excited" by Taylor Swift's touching gesture to her & daughter Olympia in celebration of 'The Life of a Showgirl' album release

Women's tennis legend Serena Williams expressed her excitement and gratitude after receiving a 'The Life of a Showgirl'-themed gift from Taylor Swift.

Ad

Williams, one of the greatest women's players, with 73 WTA Tour singles titles, including 23 majors, and 23 women's doubles titles, has been a longtime friend of Swift.

The singer has achieved huge success in the US following her latest album, 'The Life of a Showgirl's' release. In collaboration with producers Max Martin and Shellback, the album released on Oct. 3, with 12 tracks containing themes of soft rock and upbeat pop genres.

In her Instagram story, Williams shared her shock, excitement and appreciation after receiving an album-themed gift from the singer. She also highlighted how surprised her daughter, Olympia, would be after receiving the gift. Williams said:

Ad

Trending

"It is no secret that I am a Swifty, and it is no secret that I literally screamed when I walked into the house and saw this. Thank you, Taylor. And Olympia is literally gonna lose her mind. So, excited. Obviously, we love cancelled, so. Yay! I'm gonna have to record her reaction. She's gonna go crazy. @taylorswift "

Ad

Screenshots of Serena Williams's Instagram story | Source: IG/serenawilliams

Serena Williams has two daughters with Alexis Ohanian, an internet entrepreneur and investor. Williams married the Reddit co-founder in November 2017 and retired from tennis in 2022.

Williams' older daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr., was born in September 2017, while her second, Adira River Ohanian, arrived in August 2023.

Serena Williams reflects on parenting and hopes for her daughters

Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian with Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. at the 2022 US Open - Day 1 - Source: Getty

Ad

During a March 2025 interview with Parents, Serena Williams opened up about her experience of parenthood. She said that she wants her two daughters to grow up with confidence and self-assurance:

"Watching them grow and discover who they are is incredible. They bring so much life, joy, and excitement to everything, and seeing the world through their eyes makes each moment feel truly meaningful.

Ad

"I want them to always be certain of who they are and never shy away from being themselves. Whether it's through fashion or in life, it's about celebrating what sets them apart and feeling strong and comfortable with who they are."

Williams, a winner of four Olympic gold medals, was featured along with her two daughters in a Janie and Jack limited-edition collection.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ravleen Kaur Ravleen Kaur is a voracious content creator possessing an avid and profound interest in both sports and their spellbinding narratives. With a digital marketing and marketing management background, she is able to add zeal and unique perspective to every emerging sports trends. While accumulating crucial certified marketing principles, her novel viewpoints hold its distinctive and captivating writing style. Her cognition and ardor for writing are to inspire and help the readers, so that they gain all the prominent stories revolving around the spectacular world of sports. Know More

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas