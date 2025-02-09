"Serena Williams fans seething";"Do not show this to Aryna Sabalenka"- Fans react as Katie Boulter spots marriage, motherhood patterns in WTA tennis

Several fans have reacted to Katie Boulter highlighting a pattern of marriage and motherhood in WTA tennis. Her observation appeared to reference fellow players Madison Keys and Belinda Bencic.

World No. 7 Keys recently clinched the Australian Open title, defeating top seed and defending champion Aryna Sabalenka in the final. Her victory came nearly two months after marrying Bjorn Fratangelo, who also serves as her coach. Moreover, Keys immediately rushed to embrace her husband after securing her maiden Grand Slam title.

Meanwhile, Bencic made a strong comeback nearly four months after maternity leave, winning the Abu Dhabi Open title. Despite losing the first set, the Swiss fought back to defeat Ashlyn Krueger 4-6, 6-1, 6-1, becoming the first mother to claim a WTA singles title since Elina Svitolina's triumph in Strasbourg in 2023.

Referring to the recent success of both players, Boulter shared on X that getting married equates to winning a Major, while having a baby equates to winning a WTA 500-level tournament.

Several fans later reacted to Boulter's comments, with one implying that her pattern doesn't apply to Serena Williams, whose Grand Slam success wasn't tied to marriage or motherhood. Williams won her last Grand Slam title at the 2017 Australian Open while she was pregnant with her daughter, Olympia, but before marrying Alexis Ohanian.

"Serena fans seething 😭😉"

"DO NOT SHOW THIS TO SABALENKA," another wrote.

"We've finally discovered the secret to a successful tennis career!😉❤," one said.

A fan later suggested Boulter's fiance and World No. 8 Alex De Minaur to take note.

"alex take notes," they commented.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

"Or win 23 slams, get married and never win anything after birth!," a fan chimed in.

"Recipe for success in women's tennis," one fan said.

Katie Boulter last competed at the 2025 Australian Open

Katie Boulter at 2025 Australian Open - Image Source: Getty

Katie Boulter last competed at the 2025 Australian Open, starting with a hard-fought 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 victory over Canada’s Rebecca Marino.

Boulter faced tough competition against Veronika Kudermetova in the second round. The 28-year-old pushed the first set to a tiebreak, but the Russian prevailed 7-6 (3). Boulter responded strongly in the second set, dominating 6-2, only for Kudermetova to mirror that score in the decider, sealing the win and eliminating the Briton.

Meanwhile, Boulter’s fiancé, Alex de Minaur, enjoyed a strong run at the Australian Open, reaching the quarterfinals. However, the Aussie was eliminated by eventual champion Jannik Sinner in straight sets.

