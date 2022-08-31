Serena Williams' first-round match at US Open 2022 averages 2.7 Million viewers on ESPN, nearly quadruples numbers from 2021

The opening match of tennis legend Serena Williams at the 2022 US Open helped ESPN achieve some of its highest ratings ever since they acquired the rights to broadcast the final hardcourt Major of the year in 2015.

In a first-person essay for Vogue, Serena Williams announced her impending retirement from the sport. Although the American has not yet announced her retirement date, it is anticipated to occur following the completion of the 2022 US Open.

It was therefore obvious that all eyes would be on Williams' first-round encounter against Danka Kovinic and on Monday night, an average of 2.7 million people in the US tuned in to ESPN. The match also nearly quadrupled the viewer count, compared to 2021.

Front Office Sports @FOS The US Open's Opening Night match with Serena Williams averaged 2.7 million viewers on ESPN — nearly quadrupling the same window from 2021.



It was the US Open's best Opening Day on the network since 2015. The US Open's Opening Night match with Serena Williams averaged 2.7 million viewers on ESPN — nearly quadrupling the same window from 2021.It was the US Open's best Opening Day on the network since 2015. https://t.co/y1PhjrXfhT

By defeating Montenegrin Danka Kovinic in the first round 6-3 6-3, the American earned at least one more night under the lights of Arthur Ashe Stadium. She will now come a step closer to winning her 24th Grand Slam singles title by playing World No. 2 Anett Kontaveitt in the second round.

José Morgado @josemorgado



Serena Williams plays a good match to beat Danka Kovinic 6-3, 6-3 and reach the 2nd round at the



She will face the world number #2 Anett Kontaveit on Wednesday. Should be cool. THE LAST DANCE CONTINUESSerena Williams plays a good match to beat Danka Kovinic 6-3, 6-3 and reach the 2nd round at the #USOpen . Just her 5th match of 2022 and by far (!) the best.She will face the world number #2 Anett Kontaveit on Wednesday. Should be cool. THE LAST DANCE CONTINUESSerena Williams plays a good match to beat Danka Kovinic 6-3, 6-3 and reach the 2nd round at the #USOpen. Just her 5th match of 2022 and by far (!) the best.She will face the world number #2 Anett Kontaveit on Wednesday. Should be cool. https://t.co/8P4FakqsEN

The six-time US Open winner also improved to 21-0 in first-round contests at the US Open and hasn't lost a set in the opening round of the tournament since 2001. She will also play doubles alongside her sister Venus Williams and the duo share a 14-0 record in Grand Slam doubles finals.

"I just want people to think how hard one tries, I want them to be inspired by my story"- Serena Williams

2022 US Open - Day 1

Williams spoke about the value of never surrendering regardless of the challenges when asked about her legacy during her on-court interview. She also stated that her only goal is for her story to inspire others.

"[When people here my name] I just want people to think how hard one tries," Serena Williams said. "But yeah, it's so important to give your all no matter what you do, no matter how many obstacles you face. Like, I've been down and out so many times in the public eye. I've had to come back and, you know, you just never give up."

"It sounds cliched but that really means something. No matter what you're going through out there and I just want people to be inspired by my story. I’m from Compton, California you know and I made it," she added.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion also discussed playing doubles with her sister Venus Williams, saying that it would be a great deal of "fun."

"This is, this is come on. We're laying it all out here, for me at least. I can't speak from my sister. But it's gonna be so fun playing doubles with her. It's gonna be crazy. We haven't done it in so long and I'm really looking forward to it," Serena Williams said.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Keshav Gopalan