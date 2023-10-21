Serena Williams' former coach appalled after ex-boyfriend murders nursing student with gun in Michigan

Serena Williams' former coach Rennae Stubbs recently expressed her outrage over the murder of a nursing student by her ex-boyfriend, who later killed himself.

The nursing student, Gina Bryant, was kidnapped and shot in the head by her ex-boyfriend, Justin Wendling, on October 13. Wendling then drove to Iowa, where he shot himself as police approached his car. Bryant’s family said she had left an abusive relationship with Wendling a few weeks before her death.

Former doubles World No. 1 Stubbs, who has been a vocal advocate for women’s rights and social justice issues, shared a news article about the tragic incident on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, October 21.

"Just another dude being rejected, snapping and killing a woman, with a gun! 🤬," she wrote in the caption.

Serena Williams’ former coach Rennae Stubbs expresses outrage over Hamas’ violence against Israel

Serena Williams' ex-coach at the BNP Paribas WTA Finals Singapore

Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs slammed Hamas for their attack on Israel on October 7.

Hamas, a Palestinian militant group, carried out a daring and unprecedented strike on Israeli villages near the Gaza Strip, which is under siege. The attack took place during a Jewish holiday and killed and kidnapped many innocent people.

The attack by Hamas was coordinated with Hezbollah, another militant group based in Lebanon, which also fired rockets at northern Israel.

Reports say that the attack caused huge damage, killing at least 250 people and injuring 1,500 more. It was the deadliest attack in Israel in many years. Israel fought back with counterattacks, which killed at least 232 people and wounded 1,700 more in the Gaza Strip.

Stubbs shared her strong opinions on social media, blaming religions and calling them the "world’s worst scam", saying that a world without it would be better.

"Maybe an unpopular comment here, but can we all agree, religion is the world's worst scam. IDK strike me down but if religion didn't exist we wouldn't be having these wars! And if you do believe in a God, he didn't ask u to do this sh**!" Stubbs wrote on her Instagram story.

Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs on Instagram

The attack by Hamas triggered a humanitarian crisis in Gaza, as Israel imposed a total blockade and ordered the evacuation of more than a million people from northern Gaza. Egypt also closed its border with Gaza, preventing the entry of aid and civilians.

