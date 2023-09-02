"As soon as possible! Come on people" - Serena Williams' ex-coach calls for a clothing brand to sponsor Jennifer Brady soon after impressive comeback

Serena Williams' former coach Rennae Stubbs has called for clothing brands to sponsor Jennifer Brady.

After a nearly two-year injury-enforced absence from the WTA tour, Brady returned to action at an ITF event in Granby last month. In August 2021, a knee injury which was later diagnosed as a stress fracture that required surgery forced the 2021 Australian Open to stay on the sidelines. When Brady looked to return to action, a foot issue pushed her comeback further.

The American has since competed at the Citi Open in Washington, the Canadian Open, and the Cincinnati Open — with her best results being a pair of second-round exits.

At the 2023 US Open, she defeated Kimberly Birrell and Magda Linette before losing to Caroline Wozniacki. Curiously, Brady competed in New York with no visible clothing sponsor, something that did not escape Rennae Stubbs' eyes.

The former doubles World No. 1 took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to try and rectify that.

"I really hope a clothing sponsor wants to sponsor Jennifer Brady asap!!! Come on people!" she posted.

This isn't the first time Stubbs has called for a player to get a deserving sponsor. When Anhelina Kalinina was all set to play Elena Rybakina in the Italian Open final earlier this year, the 52-year-old took to social media to rally sponsors to join hands with the Ukrainian.

"Can someone please get @angie_kalinina a clothes sponsor!!!" Stubbs said.

"Exciting to be back here competing again" - Jennifer Brady remains upbeat despite US Open exit

Jennifer Brady in action at 2023 US Open.

Jennifer Brady's 2023 US Open came to an end on Friday, September 1, at the hands of Caroline Wozniacki. Despite taking the opening set, the American could not prevent the former World No. 1 from making a successful comeback.

At a press conference after the match, she expressed disappointment at failing to make the second week in New York. That said, she also stated her satisfaction at returning to action and added that she still needs to work on her game on her return to the WTA tour.

"Obviously I would have liked to get the win today to be in the second week of the US Open, but unfortunately that didn't happen. I mean, I think everybody's been talking about it, my comeback, just me not knowing when I would play again, just being away for about two years and being able to come back here and make the third round in the US Open, give myself chances to make the fourth round," she said.

"It's exciting to be back in this position, to be back here competing again, playing on Arthur Ashe. Yeah, I mean, I gave myself some chances, but there's still a lot for me to work on, which is also a positive," she added.