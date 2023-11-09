Former doubles World No. 1 Rennae Stubbs has questioned why the 2023 WTA Finals were held in Mexico and not the Czech Republic.

Several players have expressed displeasure at the poor organization of the WTA Finals in Cancun this year, including Aryna Sabalenka. With the event being held in a temporary arena, the Belarusian said that she could practice on the court for the first time only on the day before her opening match against Maria Sakkari.

While it was earlier reported that the event was being held in the South American country and not by the Czech Republic due to a possible ban on Russian and Belarusian players, Stubbs disclosed that it was not the case. She stated that provisions were made to allow all players to take part in the event.

"A Czech player told me that the government had given given the okay for a Belarusian to come in and play, because that was the only concern. I don't think there were any other Russians," she said on the latest episode of the Rennae Stubbs podcast. (From 13:177)

Stubbs, who coached Serena Williams in the final weeks of her career, stated that while she was all for more tournaments being held in Mexico, she said that the scheduling of the event this year was not substandard.

"If it's out there in the public and the government has said "No, we will allow it, we'll make an exception on this one tournament" because of whatever reason, how can you not put it there?" she said.

"Nothing against Mexico because as I've already stated, I want more tournaments in Mexico and the support was amazing at night. But we're talking about solid crowd support, indoors, getting it done on a timely basis. Instead they're playing a final of a WTA Finals on Monday and then some of those players are flying to the Billie Jean King Cup and having to play the next day. Like, what the f**k!" she added.

Aryna Sabalenka makes semifinal exit at 2023 WTA Finals

Aryna Sabalenka in action at the 2023 WTA Finals.

Aryna Sabalenka's time at the 2023 WTA Finals came to an end in the semifinals, with the Belarusian losing to Iga Swiatek on Sunday, November 5.

Swiatek was on point throughout the contest, registering nine winners to Sabalenka's five. The latter also racked up 18 unforced errors as she ended up losing 6-3, 6-2.

The result, coupled with Swaitek defeating Jessica Pegula in the final to win the title, also saw the Pole replace Sabalenka at the top of the WTA rankings chart.