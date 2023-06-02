Serena Williams' former coach Rennae Stubbs recently criticized Fox News for its derogatory comments towards the LGBTQI community during a live broadcast. She expressed her disappointment with the network's harmful rhetoric.

Fox News is an American cable television channel that has been embroiled in numerous controversies and allegations throughout its history. One of the most significant criticisms of Fox News is its perceived bias in favor of the Republican Party. The network has been accused of perpetuating conservative viewpoints and misleading its audience.

One of their most notable talking points is the idea that white, cisgender, heterosexual people are under attack in the United States.

Rennae Stubbs proudly identifies as a member of the LGBTQ+ community. She publicly came out of the closet in 2006 and revealed her relationship with her former doubles partner, Lisa Raymond.

On Thursday, June 1, Stubbs took to social media to express her disappointment with Fox News' coverage. She was horrified to see such degrading and malicious words being spread by the channel against the queer community.

"Switched over to @FoxNews for a minute to see what they’re were talking about & the vitriol towards the LGBTQI community was absolutely DISGUSTING!! Honestly i am so offended with what was said, it’s outrageous! Complete discrimination in the open towards the LGBTQI community!," Stubbs tweeted.

Rennae Stubbs 🟦👍🏼 @rennaestubbs Switched over to @FoxNews for a minute to see what they’re were talking about & the vitriol towards the LGBTQI community was absolutely DISGUSTING!! Honestly i am so offended with what was said, it’s outrageous! Complete discrimination in the open towards the LGBTQI community! Switched over to @FoxNews for a minute to see what they’re were talking about & the vitriol towards the LGBTQI community was absolutely DISGUSTING!! Honestly i am so offended with what was said, it’s outrageous! Complete discrimination in the open towards the LGBTQI community!

Rennae Stubbs warns LGBTQ+ community after reports of Proud Boys planning attack during pride month celebrations emerge

Rennae Stubbs at the 2022 US Open

Renae Stubbs issued a warning to the LGBTQ+ community in light of recent reports indicating that the Proud Boys and the Patriot Nation may be planning to carry out attacks during the upcoming Pride Month celebrations.

The Proud Boys and the Patriot Front are two extremist groups that have gained notoriety for their violent and hateful actions. They espouse far-right neo-fascist beliefs and have been involved in numerous acts of political violence.

These groups intend to disrupt nationwide Pride celebrations, with the aim of impeding progress towards tolerance and inclusion.

Stubbs took to social media to issue a warning to members of the LGBTQ+ community and requested everyone attending pride month celebrations, asking them to stay safe and vigilant.

"Stay safe family!" Stubbs captioned her Instagram story.

Rennae Stubbs' Instagram story

Rennae Stubbs is widely recognized as one of the most exceptional doubles players in the history of tennis. She boasts an impressive six Grand Slam titles, with three of those won alongside Lisa Raymond.

Stubbs' final Grand Slam title came at Wimbledon in 2004, where she teamed up with Cara Black. She retired from the game in 2011.

Poll : 0 votes