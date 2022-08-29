Serena Williams gets special Gatorade logo, towel and bottle in US Open

Serena Williams is expected to bid goodbye to her storied career in the US Open.

Serena Williams gets a tribute deserving of a legend. The 40-year-old will presumably retire at the end of the US Open this fortnight and long-time sponsor Gatorade would not let her go into the sunset without celebrating her legacy.

In addition to a newly released commercial on Williams, the sports drink brand changed its "G" logo to an "S" to further honor the former long-time World No. 1. The change can be seen on Gatorade's social media accounts (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram).

Nick DePaula of ESPN reported on the logo change on Twitter and further elaborated that Williams will also have a "special edition sideline towel and bottle" in the last Grand Slam of the year, which she won six times.

Accompanying the tweet are photos of a Gatorade ad on Williams that states "For Serena, with love," and of what seems to be the towel design as well as the water bottle. All three bear Gatorade's special logo for Serena.

"Gatorade is honoring Serena Williams this week by transforming its G logo to an 'S.' She’ll have a special edition sideline towel & bottle at the US Open this week," posted De Paula on Twitter.

Serena Williams has hands full in singles and doubles in US Open swansong

Serena Williams during a practice session in the US Open

Serena Williams is making the most of what is expected to be her farewell tournament as she sees action in both singles and doubles at the US Open.

Williams is set to face World No. 80 Danka Kovinic in singles action in the first round on Monday. Kovinic will try to get the honor of being the player to give Serena an early send-off in their first career meeting.

Williams, for her part, will try to hold off the goodbyes – something she confessed that she was "terrible at" in a personal essay announcing her impending retirement in Vogue magazine – as she looks to produce her best tennis.

She will then participate in the doubles event of the US Open as well, partnering with her sister Venus to cap off a wonderful career.

With Serena's imminent retirement this fortnight, the doubles reunion was a welcome salve for fans who hope to continue witnessing the legacy she built together with seven-time Grand Slam champion sister Venus.

The Williams sisters, holder of a historic 14-0 record in Grand Slam doubles finals, will clash against Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova on either Wednesday or Thursday.

They hoisted the US Open women's doubles trophy twice, first in 1999, when Serena also won her first major title as a 17-year-old, and in 2009. This is the first time that Serena and Venus Williams will share the same side of the court since teaming up at Roland Garros in 2018.

