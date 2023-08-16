Serena Williams gives fans a sneak peek into her date night with husband Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian have recently given fans a behind-the-scenes look into their date night.

Williams and Ohanian got married in November 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The power couple welcomed their first child, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., the same year.

The tennis player and tech entrepreneur are expecting their second child. They recently announced that they are expecting a baby girl on their social media accounts.

The couple is making the most of their time together, as the 23-time Grand Slam champion revealed on Instagram that they went on a date night. She posted a photo of them in black outfits, looking very cozy and happy together.

"Gotta love Date night," Williams wrote.

Serena Williams reveals her first meeting with her husband Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams pictured with her husband and daughter

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian met in September 2015 when she was competing at the Italian Open. The 23-time Grand Slam winner appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show and spoke about her first encounter with Ohanian.

The 41-year-old stated that she and her friends were at an Italian restaurant when she first met Ohanian.

Serena Williams also revealed that they made an effort to get rid of him because they thought he was annoying.

"So we were at this restaurant, and I was in Italy and this guy shows up, and the whole place is empty. This guy, like, really tall, he comes with his computer and he, like, plops down right next to us. He opens his computer and starts typing, and I’m just like, 'Why?' I was so angry. I was like, 'Why is this guy here?' And so we tried to get rid of him," Serena Williams said.

"You know, my friend was like, 'Listen, there’s a rat over there.' He’s an Aussie, he was like, ‘Oh my God! There’s a rat! [in Australian accent]' and I’m like, ‘Ya there’s a rat!’ and Alexis looks and doesn’t flinch, and I’m like, ‘You’re not afraid of rats?’ And he’s like, ‘Umm, no I’m from Brooklyn,' I guess he always knew I was full of stuff. And so then, that’s how we met. I was trying to get rid of him," she added.

The American's last professional performance came in the third round of the 2022 US Open. She was defeated by Australian Ajla Tomljanovic in three sets and bid adieu to the sport.

