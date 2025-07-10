"Serena Williams got penalized for everything": Fans bring back American's US Open controversy after Amanda Anisimova escapes hindrance at Wimbledon

Fans recalled Serena Williams' punishment for a similar act, which saw Amanda Anisimova get away with a talking to from the umpire at Wimbledon. Anisimova and Aryna Sabalenka's semifinal at SW19 was marred by controversy as each player seemingly tried to outdo each other's grunts during the match.

Anisimova took on World No. 1 Sabalenka in the semifinal on Thursday, July 10, on Center Court at the All England Club. Both players are known for their aggressive style, and it was excessively on display during their battle.

Many fans complained that the encounter was getting loud and the competitors were grunting and screaming. At one point, Anisimova seemed to have shouted in celebration even before the point was over. Sabalenka was unimpressed, and the umpire had a talk with the American for her actions.

Many fans on X recalled that Serena Williams was penalized for a similar act instead of facing just a talking to during the 2011 US Open final. Williams yelled, "Come on!" after hitting a forehand before the point was over, and her opponent, Sam Stosur, was awarded a point as the umpire ruled it a hindrance.

"Serena got penalised for everything and anything they could get her with at US Open though," one fan wrote.

"Serena was robbed," another fan wrote.

"This is what the chair should've done with Serena instead of penalizing her," another fan wrote.

Here are some more fan reactions recalling Williams' punishment.

"Amanda Anisimova let out a yell of celebration before the point was over. Sabalenka not impressed and the umpire has a word with Amanda which doesn't go down well with the American. Similar to when Serena Williams WAS penalised against Stosur at the US Open for a premature celebration," one fan wrote.

"Serena got penalised for everything and anything they could get her with at US Open though," yet another fan added.

Eventually, Anisimova came out on top to advance to her maiden Grand Slam final. She got the better of the top-seeded Sabalenka 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.

Amanda Anisimova becomes youngest American to reach Wimbledon final since Serena Williams

Serena Williams with the Wimbledon 2016 trophy - Source: Getty

Amanda Anisimova claimed her spot in the 2025 Wimbledon Championships final with a thrilling victory over world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the semis. The 23-year-old American has enjoyed a stellar season, featuring a breakthrough maiden WTA 1000 title in Doha and now her first Grand Slam final at SW19.

Under sweltering conditions, she withstood Sabalenka’s challenge to extend her H2H lead to 6-3. By reaching the final, Anisimova has echoed Serena Williams, becoming the youngest American woman to do so since 2004. Williams won seven Wimbledon titles in her career, and Anisimova now stands at the threshold of her own legacy.

Awaiting her in Saturday’s final is Iga Swiatek, who powered past Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-0 to register her Wimbledon debut in the title match. Though the pair have never met on tour, their different styles, Anisimova’s flat aggression versus Swiatek’s consistency, promise a solid battle.

