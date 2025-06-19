Serena Williams Health Update: Days after failing cryotherapy, American fights back with epic wellness progress

Tennis may be in the rearview mirror for Serena Williams but that isn't stopping her from keeping herself in top shape. She's using one of the most advanced technologies available as part of her ongoing wellness journey and took to social media to give fans an update.

Williams is currently giving cryotherapy a shot. It is a treatment that utilizes extreme cold, mostly by way of liquid nitrogen or cold air, to freeze and destroy abnormal tissue growth or to reduce inflammation or pain. The 23-time Major champion has dealt with numerous health issues over the course of her legendary career.

Thus, it's not surprising to see Williams getting treated for some wear and tear years after her retirement. In her latest update, she stated that this was her second crack at cryotherapy. She was proud of herself for completing the full session of three minutes this time in -110 degrees freezing cold temperature, after failing to do so during her first session. The difference was clearly evident to her.

"This was Day 2 of cryotherapy. What an experience! I lasted the full 3 minutes this time! I can’t wait to share my wellness journey with y’all! I can feel a difference from last time," Williams said on Instagram.

Williams had previously shared about her first attempt at cryotherapy. She survived for 2 minutes and 45 seconds at -110 degrees. While that was impressive for her first attempt, her champion's mentality didn't let her see it that way. She kept at it and has now managed to achieve her goal.

"I was trying to make Cryotherapy, couture. I failed. Day 1 I did 2 min 45 sec at -110 degrees. Let’s see how long I last tomorrow," she posted.

Aside from her wellness journey, Williams mostly keeps herself occupied with her numerous business ventures these days. One of them has fans quite excited considering it has her sister Venus Williams in the mix as well.

Venus and Serena Williams set to launch their own podcast this summer

Serena Williams and Venus Williams at the 8th Viva Technology show 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Venus and Serena Williams are set to launch their own podcast starting this August on X (formerly Twitter). It will be part of the social media's X Originals and will be produced by the 23-time Major champion's Nine Two Six Productions. The sisters shared thoughts on their upcoming venture with the X Originals team:

"We’re so excited to be launching our new podcast, a place where we will share our personal stories, have authentic conversations, spotlight important topics, and laugh a lot. This platform gives us the chance to engage directly with our fans who have supported us throughout our careers, and we’re excited to connect with audiences, old and new, in a way we’ve never done before."

Having competed for so long, the sisters certainly have a treasure trove of stories to share with their long-time fans. The sisters have been part of some memorable matches and press conferences during their heyday. This venture could give them the space to talk about their experiences without any constraints.

