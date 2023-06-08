Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian adds more intrigue to American icon hinting at possible golfing venture

Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian have sparked curiosity with their recent posts as the couple seems to be hinting at a new project related to golf.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion retired from professional tennis in 2022 after a remarkable career. Since then, she has been exploring her other passions, such as fashion, philanthropy, and golf. She even appeared in a Super Bowl commercial for Michelob Ultra, where she played golf alongside other stars.

On Wednesday, June 7, Williams posted a picture on Instagram of what looked like a golf club and captioned it:

“Working on our next big swing tomorrow.”

Ohanian, who is the co-founder of Reddit and a successful tech entrepreneur and investor, shared another picture in his story of a golf ball with the logo of his venture capital fund called 776, which invests in early-stage tech startups.

“It’s time to tee off something new”, Ohanian wrote.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian on Instagram

The LPGA, which is the leading professional golf organization for women, also reacted to the news on Twitter with excitement.

“We are here for this”, LPGA tweeted.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian reimagines American legend as F1 racer, volleyball player, & more

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian

Alexis Ohanian recently created and shared several images of his wife Serena Williams in different roles using the AI technology.

Ohanian is a tech enthusiast and has previously made NFTs for Williams. He revealed his first AI creation last month, which showed Williams as Wonder Woman. He used Midjourney 5.1 AI to create the image.

Ohanian then posted more images of Williams on May 28, imagining her playing different sports. He depicted the 23-time Grand Slam champion as a USWT footballer, a speed skater, and a ballet dancer.

The fans loved the series and encouraged the 40-year-old to continue making more ‘AI-generated Multiverse-Serenas’.

He obliged by posting an image of Williams as an F1 driver, captioning it:

"OK! You asked me for more AI-generated Multiverse-Serenas, so here are some more... F1-Serena is coming for you @LewisHamilton," Ohanian wrote on Twitter.

He shared another AI-generated image of Williams engaged in fencing.

"I was having no luck generating someone holding a foil who also looked like Serena, so we'll have to settle for this take of Fencing-Serena. Shoutout Miles Chamley-Watson."

Alexis Ohanian 🧠 @alexisohanian @LewisHamilton I was having no luck generating someone holding a foil who also looked like Serena so we'll have to settle for this take of Fencing-Serena. Shoutout Miles Chamley-Watson.

Ohanian further posted an image of the 41-year-old icon playing volleyball.

"I'm not mad at the idea of Volleyball-Serena."

Touching upon Williams' experience with martial arts, the American millionaire created an image of her practicing some moves.

"S did martial arts growing up, so this one felt pretty right on," Ohanian wrote on Twitter.

Ohanian also posed a question regarding Williams' return to the world of sports.

"If @SerenaWilliams DID have some big news to announce in the world of sports... what do you think it could be?"

