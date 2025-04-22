Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian adds wife & Tiger Woods to 'zero debate' GOAT list ft. Roger Federer, Michael Jordan

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recently added his wife and Tiger Woods' names to a list of 'GOATs'. Before Ohanian provided his input, the list featured Roger Federer, Michael Jordan, Michael Schumacher and Brazilian former soccer player Ronaldo.

On Sunday, April 20, Raphael Schaad, who works as Head of Design in Notion's Connected Apps division, took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared a post in which he listed down his 'GOATs' from the world of sport. Schaad wrote:

"For me, Federer / Ronaldo (R9) / Schumacher / Jordan are the GOATs, but it's highly debated. What fields have a GOAT and there's zero debate; there's no contempt?"

Responding to the question in Schaad's post, Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian first added the name of 15-time golf Major winner Tiger Woods.

"@TigerWoods in golf is him," Ohanian wrote.

Not long after, the Reddit co-founder responded via a separate post. This time, he added wife Williams' name to the list. According to Ohanian, his wife is, without doubt, the greatest women's tennis player of all time.

"Oh and wifey. There's no debate in women's tennis," Ohanian added.

Alexis Ohanian, a big fan of Woods, was an early investor along with wife Serena Williams in TGL, a golf league kickstarted by TMRW Sports in collaboration with the PGA Tour. The legendary Woods co-founded TMRW Sports alongside fellow golfer Rory Mcllroy and sports executive Mike McCarley.

In January this year, Ohanian sent a gratitude-filled message to Woods after Los Angeles Golf Club (LAGC), co-owned by the Reddit co-founder, his wife Williams and her elder sister Venus, won its inaugural TGL match.

Last year, Ohanian spoke up about his marriage to Williams and hailed tennis as the purest sport.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian opened up about marriage to 'GOAT' and his feelings about tennis

Alexis Ohanian (left) and Serena Williams (right) (Source: Getty)

Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams met in 2015 and it didn't take them long to embark on a romantic relationship. Eventually, the pair got hitched in a gala New Orleans wedding ceremony in November 2017, and they have been happily-married since.

Last year, Ohanian shared a post on X, which contained a snippet of an episode from his podcast, 'Business Dad'. The Reddit co-founder wrote in the post's caption about not being biased towards his wife despite being married to her. He also had high praise for the sport of tennis, which he didn't know much about prior to meeting Williams.

"Yes I'm married to the GOAT, but I promise I'm not biased when I say this – tennis is the most pure sport there is 🎾," read part of Ohanian's post.

Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams are loving parents to two daughters as well. Their first daughter, Olympia, was born just a little over two months before their marriage. Adira, their second daughter, was born in 2023.

