Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian backs Maryland Terrapins' Derek Queen after clutch buzzer-beater and bold Baltimore claim

Alexis Ohanian, Serena Williams' husband, has praised Derek Queen after the Baltimore Terrapins's game-winning buzzer-beater. The Terps achieved a nail-biting 72-71 victory over Colorado State and booked their place in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.

Freshman Queen enrolled at the University of Maryland in 2024. He was a first-team All-Big Ten selection in his freshman season and won the Big Ten Freshman of the Year. He scored 31 points against eventual champions Michigan Wolverines, the most points ever scored by a Maryland freshman in the tournament.

After his game-winning performance, Queen was asked in his post-match interview where he'd found the confidence to make the shot. He answered:

"So I think I'm from Baltimore that's why. I kinda had it going on, and my team, they like trusted me, to take that last shot."

Alexis Ohanian, who is a committed basketball fan, immediately shared his respect for Queen's achievement on his X account, posting:

"So happy for all the Terps in my life!"

Ohanian also responded to another X user from Baltimore, who also referred to the place as a confidence-booster:

"Yeah, those b-more kids built different."

Alexis Ohanian X (https://x.com/alexisohanian/status/1903990110057570305)

Ohanian, the co-founder of Reddit and entrepreneur, has Maryland connections. He grew up in the Baltimore area, where he attended Howard High School and graduated from the University of Virginia.

Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams invest vast sums in basketball and other sports

The Armenian businessman is known to have donated an undisclosed sum to the University of Virginia (UVA) women's basketball team, representing a long-term commitment to the college. It was described as the largest in the history of the Virginia women's basketball program.

Talking to ESPN.com at the time of the investment, Ohanian said:

"Women's basketball has popped up constantly on my radar, and lots of folks have been asking me about it. It's my alma mater. I am in New York a lot for work and I live in Florida, so Charlottesville is an easy stop in between, so I'll be catching quite a few games."

Ohanian and Serena Williams' sporting investments extend beyond tennis and basketball. They also own soccer's Angel City FC and are part of an investment group that owns the Los Angeles Golf Club, one of the six teams participating in Tiger Woods and Rory Mcilroy's new TGL venture.

Serena Williams also has a minority stake in the NFL's Miami Dolphins.

