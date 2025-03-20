Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian breaks down how 'problems' and 'pain' fuel a winning startup

Serena Williams' husband and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian gave his insight on what makes successful startups. Ohanian underscored that startups are not so much about ideas but about recognizing fundamental issues that require immediate attention.

Ohanian co-founded Reddit in 2005, helping it become one of the internet's most powerful platforms. Selling it in 2006, he moved into venture capital, co-founding Initialized Capital, which invested in startups such as Instacart. In 2020, he founded Seven Seven Six, a contemporary VC firm with culture-led investments.

Posting on X (formerly Twitter) on March 19, 2025, Ohanian said that successful startups work on deep-rooted issues as opposed to ideas, writing:

"Startups aren’t about ideas—they’re really about problems. Find a pain so deep people can't live without your solution. Do that, and the world bends to your will."

A user replied under his post, arguing that successful companies in the consumer and social media space usually build something entirely new and not necessarily something to solve a problem that already exists, writing:

"The one sector where this thinking does apply as neatly is consumer/social. Often the winners create something new that didn’t solve a problem people had."

Ohanian concurred but noted that certain solutions expose issues people didn't even realize they had—which later become invaluable when launched. He named Facebook, Reddit, and Snapchat as three of those kinds of innovations.

"Yeah it's definitely a unique pain folks may not know they have until you show them that solution — and then the key is they also feel terrible if you'd disappeared. Flirting with college peers (Facebook), What's new online (Reddit), Disposable messaging (Snap)," Serena Williams' husband replied.

Outside of business, Ohanian supports open internet policies and encourages diversity in tech and sport, including co-owning Angel City FC with his wife, Serena Williams.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shares how Airbnb’s CEO shaped his leadership philosophy

In Picture: Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian (Source: Getty)

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian referenced a statement from Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky regarding business expertise. Posting on his X account, Ohanian shared a notable quote from Chesky, cautioning against heeding advice from so-called experts who lack firsthand experience in the subjects they discuss:

"Be weary of business experts who've never done the things they're preaching. I do believe there's something to learn from everyone, but just because someone sat courtside for every Warriors season, doesn't mean they really know how to coach greatness."

In other news, Alexis Ohanian shared invaluable guidance for young entrepreneurs.

