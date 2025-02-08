Serena Williams' husband offers priceless advice to entrepreneurs: "Give a damn"

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, recently offered valuable advice to entrepreneurs. The Reddit co-founder shared his insights in response to another entrepreneur's advice on social media.

Ohanian, who has been active in the business industry for nearly 20 years, has experience beyond Reddit. He later launched Initialized Capital and 776 and was an early investor in startups like Coinbase, OpenSea, Polygon, and more.

On Saturday, Karri Saarinen, CEO of Linear, reposted a video on X (formerly Twitter) featuring Shopify CEO Tobi Lütke discussing the importance of business owners caring about the products they create. Agreeing with Lutke, Saarinen emphasized that producing great work stems from genuine passion, not just goal-setting. He also spoke about hiring passionate individuals and giving them the freedom to care.

“It's all about the care. Someone needs to care to make something good. You cannot set goals or measure it. You need to hire people who care and give them the time and space to care. Love that more CEOs, including public company CEOs talk about this! @tobi” he said

A few hours later, Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, responded by reinforcing the points made by Karri Saarinen and Tobi Lütke.

“Give a damn. Give lots of damns.” - he said

Ohanian is quite active on social media platforms, and this isn't of course the first time he has shared such insights as an experienced and pioneering techpreneur.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian to founders - "You can either watch history being made or be the one making it”

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, recently shared advice for founders on X (formerly Twitter). He urged them to take action rather than just observe and stressed the need for more creators in the future.

"You can either watch history being made or be the one making it. Choose wisely. It's important that we have as many intentional builders as possible in the coming years," he wrote on X.

Alexis Ohanian, driven by his passion for collectibles, co-founded Mantel in 2024. The app allows collectors to showcase their latest finds, such as sports cards and memorabilia, while also engaging with others.

In December, Ohanian revealed his extensive collection of over 4,500 trading cards featuring his wife, Serena Williams. In an interview with Alt, he explained that he had amassed such a vast collection to preserve Serena's legacy within the family and ensure that their children wouldn’t have to visit a museum to see her memorabilia.

“The whole plan for this is that like grandkids, great grandkids, they'll have this collection and probably hundred years from now, museums will want to put pieces of this up for the public display, But I don't want our grandkids to ever have to go to museums to see someone else's possession. They should be the ones renting it out. So that's why we got the greatest collection of all time for you [Serena Williams]," he said.

Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams married in 2018 and have two children, Olympia and Adira River.

