Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian calls NHL's 4 Nations Face-Off format 'compelling' ahead of Canada vs. USA championship game

Serena Williams' husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, has praised the National Hockey League's (NHL) innovative 4 Nations Face-Off tournament format, referring to it as "compelling." This accolade comes as anticipation builds for the championship game between Canada and the United States, scheduled to be held on Thursday, February 20, 2025, in Boston, Massachusetts.

Ad

The 4 Nations Face-Off, organized collaboratively by the NHL and the NHL Players' Association (NHLPA), has redefined the traditional All-Star Game for the 2024–2025 season. Running from February 12 to 20, 2025, the tournament features elite national teams from Canada, the United States, Finland, and Sweden, each comprising top NHL talent.

By adopting a competitive round-robin format culminating in a championship final, the event aims to provide a high-stakes platform ahead of the NHL's return to Olympic participation in 2026. Games have been hosted at iconic venues such as Montreal's Bell Centre and Boston's TD Garden.

Ad

Trending

In a recent SportsCenter interview, former NHL defenseman P.K. Subban emphasized the critical role of defenseman Cale Makar in Team Canada's strategy for the championship game. Makar's return from illness promises to fortify Canada's defense and elevate their overall performance.

Subban also stressed the importance of matching Team USA's physical intensity, especially considering the aggressive play style of the Kachuk brothers in their previous encounter. Meanwhile, Team USA faces significant challenges with key players sidelined due to injuries. Defenseman Charlie McAvoy remains hospitalized with an infection and a severe shoulder injury, making him unavailable for the final.

Ad

Additionally, Quinn Hughes, initially withdrawn from the roster due to an undisclosed injury, has been listed as a reserve and will only join if another defenseman becomes unavailable. Despite these setbacks, Subban believes that Team USA will maintain its physical style of play, embodying the "next man up" mentality integral to hockey.

Watch the video here:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ohanian reacted to Subban's interview discussing the upcoming championship game, commenting:

"NHL really nailed this format. 4 Nations has been compelling AF."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shares why retirement isn’t in his plans despite $150 million fortune

In Picture: Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian (Source: Getty)

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian has no plans to retire, driven by his daughters, Olympia and Adira. In 2005, Ohanian co-founded Reddit with Steve Huffman, aiming to make it the "front page of the Internet." After joining Y-Combinator’s summer 2005 batch, the platform was acquired by Conde Nast in 2006 for an undisclosed sum.

Ad

Recenty, an X (formerly Twitter) user inquired about his earnings from the sale. Ohanian replied by saying that he made "enough to never work again" but stressed that his daughters are his primary motivation for continuing to work.

"Enough to never work again. And yet, I'll never retire — too much to do, too much to make better in the world for my girls," Serena Williams' husband wrote.

Ad

In June 2020, Alexis Ohanian resigned from the company's board in response to the national outcry following George Floyd's death.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas