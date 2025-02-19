Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian reveals why he'll never retire despite massive $150 million wealth

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian expressed his desire to continue working and never retire. He also said he earned 'enough' to never work again from his lucrative Reddit deal.

Ohanian and his friend Steve Huffman created Reddit in 2005 with the goal of making it the Internet's front page. The social media phenomenon joined the Y-Combinator's summer 2025 batch of startups, following which it was acquired by Conde Nast for an undisclosed amount between $10 and $20 million in 2006. He continued serving as a member on the board of directors on and off till 2020.

The 41-year-old attended the 2025 NBA All-Star game, which was held in San Francisco, and took the opportunity to visit the old Reddit office.

"Visited the old @Reddit office while I was in SF for All-Star. This is where the turnaround happened. Lots of memories here."

When a fan questioned him about his earnings from the Reddit deal with Conde Nast, Serena Williams' $150 million-worth husband Alexis Ohanian (via Celebrity Net Worth) said he earned 'enough' from the deal but then revealed the reason behind his desire to continue working were his daughters Olympia and Adira.

"Enough to never work again. And yet, I'll never retire — too much to do, too much to make better in the world for my girls," Ohanian tweeted.

Alexis Ohanian also opened up about another incident from the All-Star game involving the popular YouTuber MrBeast.

"No one gives a damn about what you’re building" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian on how hrelates88es to MrBeasts's 'hustle'

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian at the TGL (Image Source: Getty)

While at the NBA All-Star game where MrBeast, whose real name is James Donaldson, talked about how he would promote his YouTube channel in Call of Duty during his 'hustle'. The American's struggle paid off as he now is the most subscribed YouTuber in the world with 364 million subscribers.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian took to social media to say how he related to Donaldson's struggles while trying to make Reddit big.

“I'm in SF for the NBA All-Star and I actually saw Mr. Beast. He was here, and he reminded me that he was recently doing an interview about how he used to promote his YouTube channel in Call of Duty. And it turns out, in the early days of Reddit, and I’m talking 2005. First year, I made a custom spray that I used in Half-Life 2 to spray on the walls a Snoo while playing and tell people in the chat, 'Check out reddit.com',” Serena Williams' husband said.

“I am sure it converted exactly zero people but I love knowing that Jimmy and I have this in common when we’re starting out. You gotta be hungry. No one gives a damn about what you’re building. You gotta hustle. So I love that story,” he added.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian is a huge admirer of MrBeast's work, often marveling at his projects and accolades on social media.

