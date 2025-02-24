Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian continues his work trip in Doha away from family as the tennis legend enjoys her time with daughters in Miami

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shared images of his work trip in Doha. Ohanian is attending the 2025 Web Summit Qatar, which is taking place from February 23 to 26, 2025.

Ad

The tech gathering is being held at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC) and the event will feature speakers discussing topics such as artificial intelligence (AI), generative AI, fintech, digital transformation, among others. Alexis Ohanian is one of the speakers at the event, along with actor Will Smith, global bestselling author and motivational speaker Jay Shetty, Laura Chambers, the CEO of Mozilla, and others.

The entrepreneur recently took to social media to share a couple of photos from his time at the 2025 Web Summit Qatar in Doha.

Ad

Trending

“Beautiful night in Doha!" Ohanian posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meanwhile, Serena Williams is back in the US with her two daughters, Olympia and Adira. The 43-year-old and her older daughter, Olympia, attended the 2025 Major League Soccer (MLS) match between the David Beckham co-owned team, the Inter Miami CF and the New York City FC at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The mother and daughter also spent some time with Beckham and French footballer Paul Pogba after the match.

Williams and Alexis Ohanian first met in 2015 and got engaged a year later in 2016. Their first daughter, Olympia Ohanian, was born on September 1, 2017. They got married two months later on November 16, 2017, in New Orleans, and their youngest daughter, Adira River Ohanian, was born in August 2023.

Ad

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recently launched an app named InnerCircle for athletes

Alexis Ohanian pictured at an event [Image Source: Getty Images]

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, recently launched an app called 'InnerCircle.' This innovative app is specifically tailored for athletes, offering them the opportunity to receive weekly cash payouts through fan subscriptions or content creation .

Ad

Ohanian took to social media to announce the launch of the application, stating that it is committed to fostering a positive and supportive environment for athletes by strictly prohibiting hate speech and harassment

“I built a social network designed for athletes — no hate/harassment tolerated — and generates revenue for athlete-creators from the start with weekly cash payouts every Sunday night and subscriptions for their biggest fans to join their InnerCircle (see what we did there?)," Ohanian posted on X .

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Prior to the creation of InnerCircle, Serena Williams' husband had already made a name for himself in the tech industry through various technology based entrepreneurial ventures. He began his career by co-founding Reddit in 2005 alongside Aaron Swartz and Steve Huffman .

Ohanian was involved with the social networking platform until 2020 and then after resigning, he established his own venture capital firm, Seven Seven Six (776), in 2021.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas