Serena Williams recently questioned why athletes like herself and David Beckham often strike a similar hands-on-hips pose. The revelation came after Williams and Beckham spent time together during Inter Miami CF's match against New York City FC at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Miami kicked off their 2025 Major League Soccer (MLS) season with a 2-2 draw against New York. Tomas Avile scored the first goal for Inter Miami in the fifth minute. But they were soon down to 10 men after the goalscorer was sent off in the 23rd minute.

New York took advantage of the man advantage and scored two goals through Mitja Ilenic (26') and Alonso Martinez (55'). Just when it seemed like Inter Miami were headed for defeat on the opening day of their MLS campaign, substitute Telasco Segovia scored the equalizer in additional time (90+10').

The match was a star-studded event, with Serena Williams, Paul Pogba, and Hollywood actress Eva Longoria among the notable attendees. Football legend David Beckham, who co-owns Inter Miami CF, was also present.

After the match, Serena Williams took to social media to share photos from her time at the game. She posted a picture of herself and David Beckham conversing on the field after the match, unintentionally striking the same hands-on-hips pose.

“Why do athletes do the same thing? Oh yeah and about last night @davidbeckham @olympiaohanian @paulpogba," Williams captioned her Instagram post.

Williams also shared a photo of herself with Pogba and another picture of herself and her daughter Olympia holding their personalized Miami jerseys

What Serena Williams said about owning her soccer team, the Angel City F.C.

Serena Williams pictured speaking at an event in 2024 [Image Source: Getty Images]

Serena Williams had spoken about owning her soccer club, the Angel City F.C., a Los Angeles-based club that competes in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL). She co-owns the club alongside her husband, Alexi Ohanian, their daughter Olympia, and a host of other celebrities and influencers

Williams said that after getting into soccer, she questioned why fans must wait four years to see the US women's soccer players compete in a World Cup.

"I started getting into soccer and I was saying, 'This is the most popular sport in the world.' 'The U.S . [women] have the best players in the world.' 'How are we need celebrating these players every day at home, and not just every four years at the World Cup?'" Williams said (as quoted by WTATour.com).

Williams expressed that this curiosity led her to connect with like-minded individuals who shared her vision for investing in Angel City F.C .

"I started looking into it, and found like-minded people, and we're so, so excited to have this team in LA. You have a different type of pride when you're there and you're playing for something that you own. A wonderful feeling to have that . You want to play better, to play harder - not only are you playing me, you're playing me in my stadium," she continued.

The former World No.1 also shared that her daughter Olympia loves soccer, which sometimes evokes a hint of jealousy from Williams, given her own tennis background.

“There are so many women athletes right now, tennis players, soccer players, that are just super exciting. I have a daughter [Olympia], it's been really cool for her and her future here. Our daughter loves soccer - I hate to say it! Every time she starts kicking a ball, I get this jealous look in my eyes and I give her a tennis racquet," Serena Williams added.

In addition to Angel City F.C., Serena Williams and her husband are co-owners of the Los Angeles Golf Club (LAGC), a team within the Tomorrow's Golf League (TGL).

