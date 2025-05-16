Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian says daughter Olympia is more of a crowd-puller than him after Chelsea deal

Serena Williams' husband, entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian, is a huge sports buff. Aside from being a dedicated spectator of various sports, he's also a champion of putting female athletes in the spotlight and uplifting them. He's the co-owner of Angel City FC in the National Women's Soccer League, one of his many investments to bring women's sports to the mainstream.

Ohanian continued his expansion into women's soccer with a £20 million investment in Chelsea Women. His love for soccer is evident and his eldest daughter, Olympia, is obsessed with the sport as well.

The Women's FA Cup final between Chelsea and Manchester United is set to take place on Sunday, May 18. When he came across a post on X (formerly Twitter) stating that Wembley Stadium is almost packed for the upcoming final, he expressed his excitement.

One user then attributed the interest in the final to Ohanian and his investment in the team. The latter jokingly stated that people are instead rushing to buy tickets for the same because they found out that his daughter, Olympia, would be present there as well.

"85,350 tickets sold??? Just a few thousand seats left at Wembley for Sunday!" Alexis Ohanian's initial reaction.

"It must be Alexis effect! :)" was user Madalina Day's response.

"Nah they just all found out @OlympiaOhanian would be there," Ohanian replied back.

Chelsea are gunning to complete the treble at home, having already won the League Cup and the WSL title. Ohanian will be in attendance with his family to support the women in blue. He is, after all, the latest stakeholder in the team.

Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams to attend the Women's FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium

Alexis Ohanian at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams will be present to watch the Women's FA Cup final between Chelsea and Manchester City at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, May 18. He announced the same on X (formerly Twitter) when he revealed that he had become a minority stakeholder in Chelsea.

"Also there are still some tickets left for the FA Cup Final this Sunday in London at WEMBLEY. Over 80,000 tickets have already been sold. I'm bringing my entire family. See you there," Alexis Ohanian.

Aside from his investments in women's soccer teams, Ohanian also bought a team in the TGL (Tomorrow's Golf League), with Serena and Venus Williams. He also held an invitational event for female track and field athletes last year. He's clearly putting his money where his mouth is and his interest in women's sports isn't mere lip service.

