Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian recently raved about Taylor Swift's topping charts with her re-recorded album '1989 (Taylor's Version).'

Taylor Swift is no stranger to breaking records and making history. The pop superstar has been dominating the music industry for over a decade, with countless awards, accolades, and achievements to her name. But her latest feat is perhaps one of the most impressive and inspiring of her career.

Swift’s re-recorded album '1989 (Taylor’s Version)' has topped the Billboard 200 chart for the sixth time in 10 weeks. The album, which was released in October 2023, is a reimagined version of her 2014 smash hit '1989', which won the Grammy for Album of the Year and sold over 10 million copies worldwide.

Swift decided to re-record her old albums after a dispute with her former label, Big Machine Records, which sold the masters of her first six albums to Scooter Braun, a music manager whom Swift accused of bullying her. By re-recording her old albums, Swift regained control over her music and gave her fans a chance to listen to her songs in a new light.

Swift has so far released four re-recorded albums: 'Fearless (Taylor’s Version)', 'Red (Taylor’s Version)', 'Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)', and '1989 (Taylor’s Version)', with two more albums to re-release in the future.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian, one of the most prominent voices to join the chorus of praise for Swift, took to X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, January 9, to share his admiration for Swift’s historic chart success.

"Taylor Swift’s “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” is #1 on the Billboard 200 chart, the 6th time in 10 weeks. This is a re-recorded album. She is a force of nature," Ohanian wrote.

Ohanian previously expressed his enthusiasm upon discovering that Taylor Swift had been crowned Spotify's Global Top Artist for 2023. Spotify reported an impressive 26.1 billion global streams and 107.8 million active monthly listeners for Swift in 2023.

Ohanian mentioned his six-year-old daughter Olympia's fondness for Swift's music and shared Swift's post celebrating her accomplishment on his Instagram in November 2023.

"Olympia Ohanian is excited so I’m excited," Ohanian wrote.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian on Instagram

Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian credits Taylor Swift for attracting more viewers to NFL games

Taylor Swift at the Los Angeles Chargers v Kansas City Chiefs game

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian commended Taylor Swift for her role in boosting the television ratings of the NFL. The game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Jets, which featured Swift’s alleged new boyfriend and Chiefs star Travis Kelce, saw a significant rise in ratings.

NBC, the broadcasting partner for the game, reported that the game had an average of 27 million viewers, the highest for any Sunday game since Super Bowl LVII. The game also attracted two million more female viewers, possibly due to Swift’s presence.

Ohanian praised the pop icon on social media in October 2023 and said that her impact on the NFL viewership was another proof of why women are vital to the sports industry.

"Another example of women carrying the sports industry 😄 Attention is everything," Serena Williams' husband Ohanian posted on X.

