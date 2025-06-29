Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian & daughter Adira all smiles in rare selfie together

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, shared a glimpse of his fun time with their daughter, Adira. Born in 2023, Adira is the younger daughter of the Reddit co-founder and the US tennis legend, and the sister of Olympia, the couple's firstborn in 2017.

Amidst his hectic schedule involving several sports ventures in women's football and track and field, Ohanian occasionally spends time with both of his daughters, Olympia and Adira. Notably, he also shares these moments on his social media handles.

Serena Williams' better half posted a picture recently on his Instagram stories where Ohanian and Adira can be seen posing cheerfully for a rare selfie.

Screenshot of Ohanian's Instagram story featuring Adira (Image via: @alexisohanian)

Besides Ohanian, Williams has also embraced parenthood wholeheartedly after she decided to step away from tennis. Williams had also revealed in the past that taking her daughter to school is an even greater feeling than winning the Wimbledon Championships.

The tennis veteran retired in 2022 after navigating a career featuring several Grand Slam Titles in singles, doubles and mixed doubles events, along with four Olympic medals.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shares advice for the better growth of his daughters

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian (Image via: Getty)

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, recently shared a rule that he follows for the better growth of his daughters, Olympia and Adira. The Reddit co-founder is also very thoughtful about the future of his daughters' education and shares his concerns on social media.

The Reddit co-founder shared a video via his X handle where he advised against the usage of social media for teenagers and pre-teenagers. Ohanian also added that this helps in the development of better and healthier relationships for her daughters. He said:

"There is no one way to parent, but since you ask for how I'm doing it, the answer is very simple: no social media. I'm not surprised by seeing a lot of governments now moving to ban social media use for pre-teens and teens. If everyone agrees to not be on social media, you don't create that peer pressure... and I think our kids, especially daughters, end up having much healthier relationships."

"Y'all can get this done. You don't need a government ban to ban it in your own house," Ohanian added.

Alexis Ohanian also emphasized the importance of making his daughters understand the fake narratives on social media, especially targeted towards youth culture.

