Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian turns to daughter Olympia for solace amid controversy related to his late mother

By Agnijeeta Majumder
Modified Jun 23, 2025 17:39 GMT
Opening Ceremony - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 0 - Source: Getty
Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian and Olympia at the Opening Ceremony - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 0 - (Source: Getty)

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, captured his daughter, Olympia, having an underwater moment while swimming lessons. Ohanian recently faced the wrath of the public for generating an AI video of his late mother hugging him.

Serena Williams' husband, a doting father besides being a prominent tech mogul, often prepares breakfast for his daughters, Olympia and Adira, and caters to all their wishes. His firstborn also accompanied him to the inaugural edition of Athlos and was a fixture in the spectators' box when Williams played.

In a recent X post, the Reddit co-founder shared a picture of his elder daughter confidently posing underwater, seemingly during a lesson.

Olympia, who was born the same year her parents got married, has been walking in her mother's athletic footsteps. She has tried her hand at tennis, soccer, and golf. Her parents often post on social media about her excelling in every game she takes up.

Once, the 43-year-old shared an anecdote of a conversation with her sister Venus, in which the latter stated that Olympia had more athletic abilities than the legendary Williams sisters combined.

"It worked out well. [Laughs] But what do I see? The 8-month-old is so tiny, but Olympia is such a bright light, and she’s so athletic, to the point where it’s just not even humanly possible. Even Venus (Williams' sister), she was like, 'That kid has more talent than you and I combined,' and she’s not lying. So, I can see how my dad may have seen some potential in us."

Olympian also enjoys VR gaming, a hobby that her father instilled in her.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian re-created his childhood memory with his mother but faced backlash

Serena Williams' husband at the WSJ's Future of Everything 2025 - (Source: Getty)
Serena Williams' husband at the WSJ's Future of Everything 2025 - (Source: Getty)

Serena Williams' husband has often reminisced about his parents and how his grandparents made sacrifices to travel from their home country, Armenia, to settle in the US. Almost two decades ago, the techie lost his mother to brain cancer, but recently, he recreated a childhood moment with her in the AI tool Midjourney.

The picture-turned-video showed how Anke would have hugged her son. Ohanian posted the video on his X and captioned:

"Damn, I wasn't ready for how this would feel. We didn't have a camcorder, so there's no video of me with my mom. I dropped one of my favorite photos of us in midjourney as 'starting frame for an AI video' and wow... This is how she hugged me. I've rewatched it 50 times."

People in the comment section didn't take it well, calling it 'false memory' and suggesting that AI has the power to make people believe whatever.

Ohanian has been investing in early-stage start-ups through his new venture capital firm, Seven Seven Six. He also introduced a women-only track event, Athlos, that debuted in 2024.

