Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian deems himself 'worthy' as he praises $130M-worth Chris Hemsworth after winning Thor's 'Mjolnir' at auction

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian finally got his hands on one of the most valued elements used in Marvel movies. The renowned tech entrepreneur took his Avengers fandom to a different level by getting actual Mjolnir used by the famous character THOR. He proudly added it to his collection "OnMantel".

Both Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian are huge fans of Marvel movies. They not only share a love for the franchise but also compete in quizzes about their favorite characters. While the WTA legend couldn’t make it to watch Deadpool & Wolverine during the release in 2024, Alexis mentioned going alone to cherish his passion for the series.

Serena Williams' husband recently shared his immense excitement about finally getting his hands on Marvel character Thor's Mjolnir. The Reddit co-owner shared a video of himself reviewing the object, while he thanked the $130 Million worth Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth for the amazing design.

"Yep, I scored the actual Mjolnir from THOR at auction. And if you’re wondering if I can lift it... I’m worthy lol. (For real, though, shoutout to @chrishemsworth for making this thing look way heavier than it is.) Adding to my collection on @onMantel!," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Amid his review of the product, the father of two mentioned how he previously had a similar version of it, which he got from a website names Etsy. Holding it for the first time in his hands, the tech entrepreneur couldn't stop himself from applauding the movie star for making it seem like heavy while it wasn't.

"I actually have so much respect for Hemsworth because it doesn't feel heavy at all ," he said, in the video.

Alexis finally dropped a link to his OnMantel where he would be making the latest addition to his pre-existing collection.

Serena Williams unveils how Alexis Ohanian passed the Marvel movies test

Serena Williams with husband Alexis Ohanian at Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 0 - Source: Getty

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian have always shared a love for Marvel movies. While they still watch and discuss each of the movies together, the common love for the globally renowned franchise exists right from the start of their relationship.

Back in August 2024, ESPN's official Instagram account shared a video in which Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams were seen discussing their first date, which actually revolved around a Marvel quiz. The WTA legend mentioned how Alexis' decision of talking about her favorite movie characters left a lasting impression.

“He started talking like about Iron Man and stuff and Marvel and I’m that’s how that’s the way to my heart. Like this wasn’t just a superficial like hey l’ve watched a few movies. This is like I have deeply studied the text and I have strong opinions about this lore,” she said in the video.

Alexis further shared how he utilised the moment to ask her for another date.

“And I guess I passed the test so that the next day I texted her and I was like, hey look last night was fun. But I’m going to pick you up. We’re gonna spend the day together in Paris, and it’s just going to be us during dinner,” he added.

It has been nearly seven years since Serena Williams tied the knot with Alexis Ohanian. As their love for the family continues to grow, so does their common love for Marvel franchise.

