Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian delighted to see Caitlin Clark destroy men on basketball court

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, reacted to a sports group host claiming he would beat Caitlin Clark 1 on 1, but miserably lost to the Indiana Fever player. Ohanian has been a supporter of Clark and recently expressed his wish to invest in WNBA standout's rookie card when it was put up in the Goldin Auction.

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, has been an avid supporter of women's sports, acquiring a 10% stake in Chelsea FC Women's team in the WSL for $26 million. He also became the lead investor of the National Women's Soccer League's franchise, Angel City FC, which is now the highest valued team in the league after Disney's CEO purchased a controlling interest in the club.

Continuing to promote women's sports, the Reddit co-founder shifted his focus to the basketball court where Indiana Fever's star, Caitlin Clark, faced off against Dude Perfect's co-host, Cody Jones, as per the sports group's X post.

In the video, Jones claimed that he would defeat Clark in a one-on-one bout.

"This might sound crazy but I think I can take Caitlin 1 on 1."

He then tried to shoot a shot but miserably failed to score.

"It's not that she's fast. It's like she's quick, it's the twitch," Jones later admitted.

Serena Williams' husband reacted to the action-packed 30 seconds, writing:

"This format never gets old"

Ohanian, with the help of his venture capital firm, Seven Seven Six, founded the women-only track event, Athlos NYC. The meet debuted in 2024 and will host the 2025 edition in October.

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, made his feelings known about Caitlin Clark's rookie card breaking records

Clark at the Indiana Fever v Atlanta Dream - (Source: Getty)

Serena Williams' husband has always been vocal about his admiration for one of the most promising WNBA athletes, Caitlin Clark. The latter's Gold Vinyl Prizm rookie card was recently up for sale in the Goldin auction. After it was sold for a whopping $366,000, eclipsing Williams' record of $266,400 in 2022, the tech mogul expressed that he wished to invest in the card but couldn't since he was already associated with ALT.

"I'm talking about the one and only 2024 Panini Prizm WNBA number 145, also known as the Caitlin Clark Gold Vinyl Prizm one on one. This is arguably the second most important Caitlin Clark rookie card in existence and the best to be auctioned. Caitlin is a record breaker in terms of women's cards."

He added:

"Yes, she did unseat my wife, Serena, and has continued to break her own record sales. This is a big deal, I'm so happy we got it on ALT. I wish I could bid on it but I can't as a significant ALT investor."

Ohanian balances family duties along with his career. He often spends time with his daughters, Olympia and Adira, and his wife.

