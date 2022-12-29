Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian has revealed that he has no intentions of becoming the new Twitter CEO in case Elon Musk steps down.

Musk bought the micro-blogging service for $44 billion on October 27, 2022. He recently created a Twitter poll and asked users whether he should step down as CEO or stay put. With around 10 million votes, 57.5% of the respondents voted 'yes'. However, Musk cast his doubts over the reliability of the polling as he suggested that bots had a role to play.

Interestingly, Musk was quick to oblige on the results of another poll in November, where people demanded former US President Donald Trump's Twitter account be reinstated.

Speaking on a CNBC program recently, Reddit co-founder Ohanian stated that he wasn't interested in the job but remained optimistic that Twitter will find a new CEO if Musk steps down.

"I have no interest whatsoever. There's probably someone in the leadership at Twitter today who's the right person for the job that we just don't know because they are not a celebrity. This should not be a vanity CEO project. It is a major multi-million dollar company that is pretty key infrastructure for a lot of us to do our jobs, to get news about the world, etc," Ohanian said.

"If he abides by the Twitter poll results as he said he will, there will be a new CEO. I think he actually put it pretty well where he said that the very best people who finish the job are the ones who don't want it. I still remain optimistic that they will," he added.

CNBC's Closing Bell @CNBCClosingBell



"There's probably someone in the leadership at Twitter today who's the right person for the job, that we just don't know, because they are not a celebrity. This should not be a vanity CEO project," says



#elonmusk #twitter Who should be running Twitter?"There's probably someone in the leadership at Twitter today who's the right person for the job, that we just don't know, because they are not a celebrity. This should not be a vanity CEO project," says @alexisohanian Who should be running Twitter?"There's probably someone in the leadership at Twitter today who's the right person for the job, that we just don't know, because they are not a celebrity. This should not be a vanity CEO project," says @alexisohanian#elonmusk #twitter https://t.co/Pe5NbENRK3

Sania Mirza and Marion Bartoli react to game show question about Serena Williams

Serena Williams during the US Open

In a viral social media screenshot from the American game show "Who Wants to be a Millionaire," a contestant was asked to guess the tennis player who once won the Grand Slam tournament Australian Open while eight weeks pregnant.

Although it was a serious question, it was the options that gave the answer away and left the viewers in splits. Apart from Serena Williams, all the other three options given were men — Roger Federer, Andy Murray, and John McEnroe.

Williams was eight weeks pregnant with Olympia when she won the 2017 Australian Open, her last Grand Slam title. The hilarious question even garnered the attention of players like Sania Mirza and Marion Bartoli, who couldn't help but react with multiple laughing emojis.

Tennis Schedule 2023: Complete ATP and WTA tennis tour calendar for 2022-23

Poll : 0 votes