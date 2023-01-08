Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian disappointed by magazine using American's picture instead of Venus Williams

Famous magazine recently published a picture of Serena Williams to accompany their online article headlined, "Venus Williams withdraws from 2023 Australian Open due to Injury."

Former US Open champion Andy Roddick took to social media to point out the mix-up by the publication between the Williams sisters.

"Who's gonna tell them its not Venus?" Roddick captioned the post.

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, reacted to the magazine's blunder with an angry-eyed emoji, expressing his disappointment.

Sports commentator and American sportscaster Brett Haber also expressed his outrage with a facepalm emoji.

Some fans viewed it as a mark of disrespect to the two titans of the game and posted that the media should be more careful when it comes to choosing pictures of celebrities.

Venus Williams has withdrawn from the Australian Open due to an injury that she sustained at the ASB Classic in New Zealand. She won her opening match of the tournament before losing to Zho Lin in the Round of 16.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion had earlier accepted her wild card entry to the tournament at Melbourne Park for her 30th WTA tour.

Serena Williams bonds with daughter Olympia over spa treatment

Serena Williams with daughter Plympia holding the ASB Classic trophy 2020.

Serena Williams recently took to social media to share a picture of her daughter Olympia Ohanian snuggling with her in bed while getting spa treatment. She captioned the adorable mother-daughter duo post:

"Every time I get a treat, Olympia wants to be there too.So cute!"

Since the former World No. 1's retirement last year, she has spoken about the changes in her life, including more family time and bonding with Olympia.

Speaking about their relationship since she retired, Serena recently revealed that she had to remind her daughter that she is "not working right now" and can indeed spend more time with her.

"She wants to make sure I'm aware that I should have time on my hands and that I need to spend more time with her. I'm always like: Olympia, I'm not working right now!" she said.

The former US Open champion added that her daughter clearly feels happy about her mother hanging up her racquet as she gets to be with her more.

"She's like, yeah, you don't play tennis! Yes! And I just don't know how to feel about it! It's funny, but it's cool because little kids really want to be with their parents," she said. "And I just feel lucky that she wants to be with me. It's kind of how I see it. She might be feeling a different way, and I'm glad she doesn't."

Serena has won 23 Grand Slam titles and is on of the best tennis players to grace the sport.

