Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian drops 1-word reaction to unique detail in WNBA star A'ja Wilson's Nike collection hoodie

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian are a power couple of the tennis world, but often show their support for other sporting stars. Most recently, Ohanian praised a unique detail in A'ja Wilson's Nike apparel collection.

Wilson, a WNBA star who plays for the Las Vegas Aces, signed with Nike in 2024. Recently, the basketballer announced the launch of Nike A’One, her first signature footwear and apparel collection. Amongst several interesting pieces, the collection also features a hoodie with a satin lined hood.

Explaining the significance of the satin lined hood, Wilson said,

“Because I love my hair. I love my hair. I love the way that it looks when I get done with any of my comfortable wear. So that was so key to me when it came to making sure that we had a lining in the hoodie for all hair types where we don't have to worry about hoodie hair, we don't have to worry about anything. We're just taking it off and you still feel great.”

Reacting to this unique detail in A'ja Wilson's collection, Alexis Ohanian wrote on X,

“Clever.”

Serena Williams and Wilson are both superstars in their own sports.

Serena Williams and A'ja Wilson posed together in Paris

Serena Williams at a TGL event (Image Source: Getty)

In 2024, Serena Williams and A'ja Wilson met each other for the first time, and posed for a picture together in Paris, alongside South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley.

Staley shared pictures from the trio’s meeting on X, writing,

“There's a GOAT sighting or (twenty) two #iykyk 🥰🥰🥰.”

On the basketball court, Wilson has been a dominant force in the WNBA since 2018, when she was drafted by the Las Vegas Aces as the first overall pick. Over the past seven years, the American has established herself as one of the best players of the league, winning two WNBA Championships, two WNBA Defensive Player of the Year awards, and three WNBA Most Valuable Player awards.

On the other hand, Serena Williams is largely considered to be one of the best tennis players of all time. Her two decades on the courts saw her win 23 singles Grand Slam titles and 16 doubles Grand Slam titles. She was also ranked No. 1 in the world for a total of 319 weeks.

Williams retired from tennis in 2022. The 43-year-old is now a mother to two daughters, Adira and Olympia, and runs several successful business ventures.

