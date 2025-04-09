Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian drops 1-word reaction to USWNT's historic 35-second goal in loss to Brazil

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, reacted to the American soccer star Catarina Macario's commendable achievement. The Reddit co-founder dropped a one-word comment to a video showcasing her fierce finish during a friendly showdown against Brazil.

25-year-old Catarina Macario added her name to the likes of Lina Videkull by scoring the 7th fastest goal in women's soccer history. During a showdown against Brazil on 8 April, the US forward secured the lone goal in just 34 seconds. However, her breakthrough achievement couldn't help the team succeed as Brazil showcased a late comeback, ending the match with a 2-1 lead.

The U.S. women's national soccer team's official X account shared a clip capturing the historic moment from Cat Macario. Among the ones applauding the 25-year-old was Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian. The renowned tech entrepreneur reshared the video, dropping a one-word response to congratulate Macario on her achievement.

"WOW," he wrote.

Alexis Ohanian notably supported women's soccer in the U.S. by co-founding Angel City FC in 2020 alongside Natalie Portman and others. The team began competing in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) in 2022. Ohanian's investment was focused on addressing the disparities in women's sports.

This move was inspired by his wife Serena Williams' stance on equal pay. Angel City FC achieved a valuation of $250 million in 2024 under his leadership. With this, the team became the world's most valuable women's sports team.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian raises $7760 bet on women's basketball's rise

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party - Source: Getty

Serena Williams’ husband, Alexis Ohanian, showcased his firm belief in the rising popularity of women’s basketball. He placed a bet on the odds of women’s basketball surpassing the numbers of men’s basketball in the ongoing season. He also placed a $200 bet on this year’s number being higher than that of the last season.

Women’s basketball achieved a historic milestone in 2024 when the NCAA women’s championship game attracted 18.9 million viewers. This number surpassed the men’s final by over 4 million viewers. The massive surge highlighted the broader trend in which the WNBA’s 2024 season saw a 170% increase in average viewership, reaching 1.19 million per game. On the contrary, the NBA experienced a 28% decline in viewership on ESPN.

An X user opposed Alexis Ohanian's belief, to which the Reddit co-owner decided to place a $7760 bet, with the promise of donating the amount to a nonprofit.

"Great. Will $7,760 work? Pick a nonprofit — I’ll play for You can set the bar - I dunno what “drastically different” means to you," he wrote on X.

The Reddit co-owner has always been in support of women's rise in the world of sports. His idea of raising the amount showcased the firm belief he carries in women's overall rise against the NBA.

