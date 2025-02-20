Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian drops 2-word reaction to $120B-worth tech mogul Jensen Huang's 'Miracle of AI' speech

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian is fascinated by the miracles that Artificial Intelligence is propelling. The Reddit co-owner reacted to an enormous claim from Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, a globally renowned brand focused on AI and accelerated computing.

Huang recently addressed the freshly unlocked capabilities of AI. According to the Nvidia CEO, the developments of artificial intelligence have made things easier in such a way that users don't have to be designated programmers to create and run codes for day-to-day operations.

"Nobody has to program. Everyone in the world is now a programmer. This is the miracle of artificial intelligence," he said.

A short video clip of this conversation attracted the attention of fans on social media platform X. Among the admirers of AI, Ohanian stepped forward to applaud the new capabilities of technical advancements.

"Exhilarating times," the Reddit co-owner commented.

Alexis Ohanian has long been showing deep interest in the growth of AI. The tech entrepreneur also invested in an AI startup plot that recently raised $4.1 million in seed funding. The investment from the Reddit co-owner came through his venture firm Seven Seven Six, a platform that has made approximately 140 investments in budding startups.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian highlights the direct proportionality between AI and sports growth

Alexis Ohanian at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party - Source: Getty

Alexis Ohanian believes that as artificial intelligence becomes more common, people will crave real and emotional human experiences. He predicted that the next 10 years would be crucial for rapid growth in live theater.

The 41-year-old, who helped create Reddit in 2005, shared his thoughts on the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast. He said AI will soon play a big role in many areas of life, including entertainment and sports.

"I actually bet 10 years from now live theater will be more popular than ever. Because, again, we'll look at all these screens with all these AI-polished images, and we'll actually want to sit in a room with other humans to be captivated for a couple hours in a dark room to feel the goosebumps of seeing live human performances," he said.

Ohanian has been quite vocal about the advancements that AI is making. He also spends time creating images and videos with the help of the latest AI-integrated software and shares them on his social media profiles to showcase how imagination can be turned into lively media.

