Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian drops 2-word reaction with adorable picture of baby daughter Adira

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian had an endearing reaction as he posted a picture of their baby daughter Adira River on Sunday. The power couple welcomed their second child after their elder daughter Olympia, in August of 2023.

The Reddit co-founder is a doting father and often shares moments of him having fun with his two daughters. The girls also accompany their parents on various events and are key inspirations behind their many ventures aimed at uplifting women.

Ohanian took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a heart-melting image of the youngest member of the family, Adira. Even though her face was not visible entirely, she exuded cuteness with a mini pigtail.

"OH HAI," Ohanian wrote in his post.

Serena Williams gave birth to her first child Olympia in 2017. The former No.1 made a steady comeback into professional tennis next year and managed to qualify for the finals of Wimbledon and US Open in 2018 and 2019.

The tech mogul played a key role in her comeback as he was a pillar of support for the tennis legend during and post her pregnancy journey. He has always taken a stand for his wife and hasn't hesitated to show it, even on public forums.

He recently defended Williams after she ran into controversy regarding her Super Bowl LIX appearance.

Alexis Ohanian supports Serena Williams' half-time show performance at Super Bowl LIX

Serena Williams with Alexis Ohanian- Source: Getty

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian hit back at critics with his comments on the 23-time Grand Slam winner's Super Bowl half-time show appearance. Serena performed a crip walk dance during renowned rapper Kendrick Lamar's performance of the song 'Not Like Us'.

The tennis star was criticised for dancing to a song which few considered was aimed at dissing her ex-boyfriend Drake. However, she clarified in a post that it was in response to the media brutality she faced after performing a crip walk after her 2012 London Olympics win at Wimbledon.

Ohanian showered his wife with supportive comment:

"Let 'em know. Like Kendrick said, "this is bigger than music." Folks either UNDERSTOOD that Half-Time show — or REALLY didn't. But then again, very, very, very few people carry the torch you do for so many people. Can't expect some of these jokers to be on that level if they've never breathed air that thin," Ohanian wrote.

He also called out TV presenter Stephen A Smith on his distasteful comment on her performance as well.

