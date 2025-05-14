Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian drops 2-word reaction to Olympic medalist gushing over his "bada**" wife

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, shared a two-word reaction to Olympic medallist Melissa Jefferson-Wooden claiming Williams is her sporting inspiration. Wooden also named NBA legend Lebron James as her other sporting inspiration.

Wooden was at her best during the Paris Olympics last year, as she clinched the bronze medal in the 100m sprint category, coming behind Julien Alfred and compatriot Sha'Carri Richardson. She was an integral part of the four-woman American team that clinched the gold in the 4* 100m relay, alongside Richardson, Gabby Thomas, and Twanisha Terry.

In a recent social media video, Wooden discussed her sporting inspirations. The Olympic medalist mentioned Lebron James and Serena Williams. Regarding the latter, Wooden talked about how the 23-time Major champion had made her mark in tennis and had a widespread effect on the global scenario of women's sports as well as on her perspective as a female athlete.

"And then my other person would be Serena Williams. Just, the mark she put on tennis, in women's sport in general has, put a lot of things into perspective for me as far as who I want to be as a woman in sport. And she's just a bada**, like..." said Wooden (via X)

Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, reacted to the video, sharing a two-word reaction

"No Notes" said Ohanian.

Ohanian, who is the co-founder of Reddit, has been a vocal supporter of women's sports, having founded Athlos, an annual track and field meet for female athletes, back in 2024.

"There's an amazing opportunity in women's professional sport"- Alexis Ohanian on the possibilities of women's sport

Alexis Ohanian has always been a champion of women's sport, claiming that it has the potential of being as commercially lucrative as men's sports. When he bought an NWSL team, the Angel City FC, Ohanian made a bullish statement, claiming that a women's professional team could reach a billion-dollar valuation soon.

"There's an amazing opportunity in women's professional sports and I'm gonna start by buying or beginning an NWSL team and one day I believe it can be worth a billion dollars. The amount of pushback I got for saying that a women's professional team could one day be worth a billion dollars looks so different from the response I got to saying that I believe Bitcoin could be a store of value," he said.

Ohanian also candidly confessed that his investments in women's sport did not come from a need to show charity, but were rather a calculated business move.

"But don't get it twisted. None of this is about charity. None of this is about, oh, it feels good. Yes, it does feel good for sure. But at the end of the day, it's about good business. And I think that's the opportunity in front of us," he added.

Ohanian's initiative with Athlos last year was a big hit as it saw some of the biggest names in female athletes, such as Gabby Thomas, Massai Russel, and Faith Kipyeong, among others, take part in the event.

