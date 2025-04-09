Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian drops 3-word response to Jayson Tatum's last-gasp three-pointer in Celtics win

Alexis Ohanian, Serena Williams's husband, has reacted to Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum's last-gasp three-pointer against the New York Knicks. The Knicks were up in the game 107-104 with just 11 seconds left on the clock when Tatum picked up the ball and ran the length of the court before sinking the three-point shot with less than three seconds remaining.

Ohanian is a well-known basketball fan. The Reddit founder and multi-millionaire invests in diverse business sectors, but sports remain at the top of his agenda. He and his wife Serena own soccer and NFL teams, and Ohanian has famously donated or invested large sums to women's basketball and women's track and field.

Ohanian watched as the Celtics went on to beat the Knicks 119-117 in overtime. The game-tying footage was shared on X by the Knicks Film School X account, who suggested that the Knicks missed a trick by not fouling Tatum and running out the clock. They posted:

"You have to foul there"

Ohanian wholeheartedly agreed with them, adding his three-word admonition to the Knicks. In the Armenian businessman's view, the Knicks should have fouled. He wrote:

"Gotta foul there"

Screenshot of Alexis Ohanian X post | Source: Alexis Ohanian X/@alexisohanian

After the game, the Knicks themselves acknowledged their mistake. Forward OG Anunoby was covering Tatum and said in his post-match interview, reported by apnews.com:

"I should have fouled him. I should have known to foul."

Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams invest in several sports, including basketball

2022 US Open - Day 1 - Source: Getty

At the end of 2024, the University of Virginia (UVA) announced that entrepreneur Ohanian had gifted the college a "transformational" sum of money to invest in their women's basketball program. Reportedly, the investment was the largest in the program's history.

Ohanian and Williams also own the women's soccer team Angel City, and Ohanian, who was once called The Mayor of the Internet by Forbes, has said that they are committed to supporting women's sports for the long term, as reported by espn.co.uk:

"Starting Angel City and seeing the wave of investment in women's sports really has been inspiring. Women's basketball has popped up constantly on my radar, and lots of folks have been asking me about it. It's my alma mater. I am in New York a lot for work and I live in Florida, so Charlottesville is an easy stop in between, so I'll be catching quite a few games."

Ohanian does not have any financial stake in men's basketball. His social media posts suggest that, as a huge fan of the sport, that might change at some point in the future.

