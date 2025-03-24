Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian enjoys relaxing Sunday golf outing with daughter Olympia & family

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recently surprised fans by sharing glimpses of his weekend getaway. The renowned tech entrepreneur enjoyed a golf session alongside his father Chris, and mother Anke. His daughter Olympia also joined the family's weekend plans.

Ad

Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian enjoys playing golf with his daughter, Olympia. Their shared interest began after Tiger Woods gifted Olympia her first golf clubs. This led to regular Sunday lessons with her father, who also admires the sport. Ohanian humorously admits that Olympia's golf skills already outshine his own. Ohanian, his wife Serena Williams, and her sister Venus also co-own the Los Angeles Golf Club (LAGC), playing in the TGL golf league.

Ad

Trending

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recently updated his followers with his refreshing weekend routine. The 41-year-old shared a picture alongside his parents and daughter Olympia. The three generations adorably posed next to a golf course where all of them cherished a relaxing weekend getaway.

"Sundays are for family. And golf," he wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

In the picture, Alexis Ohanian can be seen wearing a black vest paired up with shorts that resembled his parents' lower outfits. Olympia on the other hand, didn't lack colors and style just like her mother and the WTA legend Serena Williams. She was seen wearing a blue skirt with a Nike t-shirt that had its slogan "Just Do It" printed on it.

This weekend's update was liked by more than a thousand fans with many of them dropping adorable comments.

Ad

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian highlights the importance of weekend get-togethers

Alexis Ohanian with daughter Olympia at Athlos NYC - Source: Getty

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian regularly posts updates of spending memorable weekends with his daughter Olympia. Recently, he highlighted the importance of these getaways spent alongside his two daughters. The 41-year-old also mentioned the source of inspiration behind the hands-on parenting strategy.

Ad

"Growing up, my dad would make pancakes every Sunday. They were delicious, but it wasn't just about the food. It was about being together," he told People.com.

He also mentioned how the absence of technology makes these moments even more effective.

"There are no phones, just conversation. And we'll spend the day together lounging around the house, or playing hide-and-seek, or going for a swim in the pool. Just being a family on those days means so much to both of us," he added.

Both Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian have always been careful about raising their daughters. After marking an end to her career in 2022, the WTA legend not only keeps herself busy with business ventures but also takes a deep interest in her parenting journey.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas