Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian gets emotional about mother Anke after tweet on mother-child journey goes viral

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian got emotional after a tweet highlighting the journey between a mother and her child went viral. The American entrepreneur lost his mother at a very young age and stated that a hard moment he experienced in his 20s is something that people usually experience at 70. He later sent a heartfelt message to those who still had their mothers with them.

Ohanian lost his mother, Anke, who passed away at the age of 54 in 2008 due to Glioblastoma, which is the most common and aggressive type of brain tumor in adults. It is currently considered to be incurable. The Reddit co-founder was in his mid-20s when this tragedy befell him. However, he still expresses love for his mother publicly, often on social media.

Recently, a post has gone viral on X (formerly Twitter) with nearly 500K likes, highlighting the journey of a child with his mom. The post explains the journey of the love of a child, their teenage rebellious phase, and how they eventually realize that their mothers are priceless, and ends with the beautiful message that everyone should take care of their mothers.

"5 years old - Mom, I love you. 12 years old - Mom, I can't stand you. 16 years old - My mother is very annoying. 18 years old - I'm leaving this house. 25 years old - Mom, you were right. 30 years old - I want to go to my mom's house. 50 years old - I don't want to lose my mother. 70 years old - I would give up everything to have my mom here with me. You only have one mom. Take care of her while she's still alive."

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian got emotional reading the above tweet and reshared it on his page with a message for everyone who still has their mothers.

"That 70 years old moment hits different at 25. Hug your mama!"

Ohanian often tweets about his mother Anke and recently revealed an assortment his mother used to love.

"She loved the stuff" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shared an assortment which reminded him of his mother

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian - Source: Getty

On April 8, Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shared a short clip of Nordic licorice on his X (formerly Twitter) and wrote that these assortments reminded him of his mother, Anke, who loved them.

"This Nordic licorice reminds me of my mom, she loved the stuff — it’s not for the weak — but I love it too NGL. Tack Sweden! see ya again soon," Ohanian wrote.

Interestingly, Alexis Ohanian started his 776 foundation because he wanted to create something meaningful after being severely impacted by the loss of his mother.

