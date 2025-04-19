Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian gives horrifying look into the downside of fame

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, recently got brutally honest about the downsides of getting famous. He opened up about witnessing personalities who were immensely affected in the pursuit of fame.

Ad

Besides his business endeavors, the Reddit co-founder is also known for boldly voicing his opinions on social media on several issues. Most recently, he opened up about his take on people chasing fame just for the sake of it. He echoed the thoughts of an American venture capitalist, Garry Tan, who spoke about people attaining fame shortly. The latter tweeted on X (formerly known as Twitter):

"Many people who become famous shortly thereafter fly off into the sky. It is a true gift for the blessed to touch grass and stay grounded, however you may."

Ad

Trending

Agreeing to this statement, Ohanian replied:

"Agree - watched too many folks hit that drug and lose all sense of self, values, etc. to the fickle winds of fame."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Along with this, he shared another tweet where he spoke about people he knew who wanted to be famous because their counterparts wanted them to:

"The folks I’ve seen suffer these delusions the most are often the ones who sought fame for fame’s sake. I’ve literally known folks who confided they wanted to be famous because their wife told them to. Didn’t end well," wrote Serena Williams' husband.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Alexis Ohanian is also a big supporter of women's sports and has also invested in multiple sports. He also launched a women-only track event, Athlos NYC Meet in September 2024.

Serena Williams' husband opened up about the difficulties of investing in women's sports

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, visited the Forbes 30/50 Summit at the start of March 2025 in Abu Dhabi. He spoke about his thoughts on women's sports, stating that it isn't uninvestable. The 41-year-old said that a lot of people were investing in women's sports because they had women in their family and also for the sake of charity. (0:40 onwards)

Ad

"I think a lot of well-intentioned people were investing in things like women's sports as charity, because they had daughters, or granddaughters, and as soon as you compartmentalize anything that way, you're setting a bar on the success. You're setting a restriction on yourself," Serena Williams' husband said.

He also dismissed the stereotypical thoughts that insisted investing in women's sports was a way to lose money. Opening up about his take on this, he said: (2:50 onwards)

Ad

"Everyone, from random people on the internet, to other investors, who I respected, they all told me I was going to lose all my money, and it would never work. I'm very happy to prove them wrong. Angel City is now the most valuable team in the world at $300m."

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian have two daughters, Olympia and Adira Ohanian, and the latter is usually seen on the golf field with his elder daughter.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nancy Singh An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.



To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.



Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.



Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.



When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book. Know More