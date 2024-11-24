Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian gives his verdict on McDonald's latest collaboration with Doodles

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recently visited the McDonald's drive-through and ordered a McCafe with Doodles artwork on the cup. The Reddit co-founder also gave his verdict on the collaboration.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, November 23, Ohanian posted a video of himself ordering a "McCafe coffee cup with the Doodles artwork on it." He captioned the video:

Try to order "the @thedoodles coffee at @mcdonalds"

In another video, he showed off the coffee cup with a Kendrick Lamar song playing in the background. The 41-year-old had a positive review of the collaboration as he captioned his post:

"Feels good. @doodles x @McDonalds"

McDonald’s has launched limited-edition holiday McCafe cups in collaboration with Doodles, an art and entertainment company. These whimsical designs, featuring Doodles’ characters in vibrant blue, purple, pink, and yellow tones, replace the traditional holiday red and green.

Customers can also access exclusive digital collectibles and animated content through the McDonald’s app, enhancing the festive coffee experience.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian reflects on leaving Reddit’s board and redefining his career

Serena Williams with her husband Alexis Ohanian and daughter Olympia (Image: Getty)

Alexis Ohanian, co-founder of Reddit and husband of tennis legend Serena Williams, recently opened up about his decision to step down from the platform's board in 2020.

Speaking on Simon Sinek's A Bit of Optimism podcast earlier this week, Ohanian shared how his frustration with Reddit’s approach to handling hate speech and violent content shaped his decision to leave and influenced the way he now runs his businesses.

Reflecting on the experience, Ohanian explained:

"I knew one voice out of five on a board, especially for issues that I really felt strongly about like banning violence and banning hate communities, I realized I was in a room that I wasn't aligned with."

This pivotal moment led him to reevaluate his approach to governance in his ventures.

"Frankly, it was a moment where I think I shed some of my own naivete about how the world actually works," he said.

Ohanian emphasized that his wealth and freedom gave him the agency to chart a path that aligns with his values:

"I can just write my own playbook for the rest of my career."

Now, Ohanian has structured his businesses to avoid external pressures that might conflict with his principles.

Ohanian is not the only entrepreneur in his house. His wife, Serena Williams, also owns several ventures. She is the founder of the make-up line Wyn Beauty and also owns a venture capital business called Serena Ventures. The couple, along with their children, have also invested in sports teams.

