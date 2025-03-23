Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian hit with unexpected strike of inspiration as he gets new business idea while gaming

Serena Williams' husband recently gushed over his gaming experience. The renowned tech entrepreneur playfully endorsed a handheld gaming console, mentioning how the gameplay had his adrenaline pumping. It also inspired him to explore another business opportunity.

Alexis Ohanian co-founded Reddit in 2005 and eventually sold it to Condé Nast in 2006. He has invested in companies like Instacart, Coinbase, and Patreon through his venture firms, Initialized Capital and Seven Seven Six. Ohanian has also invested in gaming ventures, including the esports team Cloud9, the gaming chat platform Guilded, and the NFT project Doodles. He also partnered with Solana Ventures in 2021 to launch a $100 million fund for Web 3.0 social projects.

Ohanian recently gushed over his feeling of nostalgia for a handheld gaming console. The 41-year-old shared a picture of his ModRetro Chromatic gaming device, mentioning how he loves delving into the experience. He also admitted to having thought of creating a similar device of his own.

"Legit loving this game — now I want to make one of my own," he wrote on X.

Ohanian has been vocal about his interest in creating a gaming ecosystem. This engrossment particularly stands in regard to Web3 and blockchain gaming.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian joins the bid to buy TikTok

Alexis Ohanian at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party - Source: Getty

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recently updated fans of joining the bid for the renowned video social media platform TikTok. The Reddit co-owner publicly accepted that he is eyeing to acquire the platform that currently has 1.12 billion monthly active users worldwide.

“I’m officially now one of the people trying to buy TikTok US — and bring it on-chain," he wrote on X.

Along with making the update official, he also indulged in a conversation with his followers. While everyone had their curiosity to fulfill, a fan asked if he would look to present the application with a new name. To this, he replied:

"TikTok: Freedom Edition."

Already experiencing a ban in several Asian countries, TikTok received a notice from the ex-president of the United States Joe Biden to restructure its operations in the country. Currently, TikTok is operational in the USA but its future is murky due to a law requiring ByteDance (the parent company of TikTok) to divest the platform or face a ban, with a deadline of April 5.

As he showed interest in handheld console gaming, it remains to be seen if Ohanian steps onto the ground with major tech giants.

