Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian issues blunt 2-word response after Manchester United coach taunts him about hands-on Chelsea involvement

American investor Alexis Ohanian, who is married to tennis legend Serena Williams, has hinted at greater participation in the games of Chelsea Women. The Reddit co-founder, who recently purchased an 8-10% stake in the team, has ambitious plans for the club.

Ohanian, his wife Serena Williams, and their kids attended the Women’s FA Cup final at Wembley, which saw Chelsea defeat defending champions Manchester United to emerge champions.

Marc Skinner, the coach of Manchester United, later noted that club owners and important personalities, such as Ohanian and Williams, should be present during the regular games and not just finals.

“Visibility is key and I get that [Alexis and Serena] have flown over,” Skinner said [via The New York Times]. “Let’s see if they fly over in the season for Chelsea, because it’s a final. And credit to them for doing it. But from my perspective, I feel the support and we need to show it in the right way in the summer.”

Reacting to Skinner's statement, Ohanian suggested that he is up for the challenge.

"Challange accepted," Ohanian wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Notably, Ohanian's stint with Chelsea is not his first with a women's football team. The 42-year-old was the largest shareholder of Angel City FC, which was sold for $250 million in 2024.

The American has invested heavily in women's sports over the years. His venture capital firm also founded the women-only athletics event Athlos, meant to popularize Athletics outside the Olympics.

Last year, Alexis Ohanian also announced that the Virginia women's basketball team would receive a $776,000 donation from the tycoon during each of the next four years.

Notably, Ohanian founded Reddit, the social media platform, which was sold to Conde Nast in 2006, while he was a student at the University of Virginia.

Alexis Ohanian believes Chelsea Women can become a billion-dollar franchise

Alexis Ohanian (pictured above) has revealed ambitious goals for the Chelsea Women's Football Club - Source: Getty

Alexis Ohanian has expressed confidence in the possibility of growing the Chelsea Women's football team and turning it into a billion-dollar entity. The American tycoon has stressed that he intends to turn Chelsea into the "best club in the world".

"Chelsea is very unique. These are the queens of global soccer, and they've got the trophy case to prove it. This is a very special club," Ohanian said [via BBC Sport]. "This will be a billion-dollar franchise one day. I hope my dollars, my pounds, can go towards that and especially back home in America. This is going to be America's team."

The stake he purchased in Chelsea Women valued the club at $326 million (per NY Times).

