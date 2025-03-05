Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian issues clear response to Elon Musk after announcing his TikTok bid

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian sent out a clear message to Elon Musk after he gave a brazen reply to Ohanian on the news of his bidding for Tiktok. He joined former Los Angeles Dodgers owner Frank McCourt and Shark Tank fame Kevin O'Leary's 'The People's Bid' to acquire social media platform TikTok's US operations from its Chinese parent company ByteDance.

Ohanian co-founded Reddit with his University of Virginia classmate in the year 2005 and since then the app has changed the way social media is used in modern times. With his exemplary expertise in the field, he hopes to make TikTok more free and user-friendly for the people of America. However, Musk had shown his disinterest earlier, calling it rare for him to acquire companies.

The Reddit Co-founder took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a post announcing his bid for the video-sharing company.

This led to an exchange between the two tech powerhouses as Musk made a shrewd reply to this announcement, reemphasizing his disinterest.

"The list of people who do not want to buy TikTok is much smaller than the list who do" - he wrote.

To this, Ohanian made a cheeky comment by bringing up the brief ban on the app that was effective for some time earlier this year:

"It’s true — just as long as US TT ends up under US control."

He also issued a bold response as to how his bid visions a free and fair platform for all users.

"Users should own their data. Creators should own their audience. Period. Frequency will empower these principles to become reality. And with transparency and accountability at the core, this new TikTok won’t just be fairer—it’ll be GREATER." - he wrote.

Alexis Ohanian was also praised by Frank McCourt as he expressed his delight in having the tech mogul on board in their bid.

Frank Mccourt delighted to have Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian on 'The People's Bid'

Alexis Ohanian at a panel discussion on sports business- Source: Getty

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian was lauded by Frank McCourt on their newfound partnership as he joined forces with him to acquire Tiktok US in their People's Bid. In an exclusive with Reuters, he announced the news and praised him for his invaluable skillset and expertise in this field.

“He has that broad portfolio of experience … of where social media was and, I think, a keen understanding of where it’s evolving. - he said.

Ohanian also owns tech companies like Instacart, Patreon and OpenSea.

